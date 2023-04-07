Sonny Callaham to lead UNITE training committee

By FCNews Staff
Home Categories Installation Sonny Callaham to lead UNITE training committee

Callaham
Sonny Callaham

Rockwall, Texas—Sonny Callaham, co-founder and chair of the National Association of Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT), will head up the UNITE training and education committee. Callaham currently serves on UNITE’s board of directors. Joining Callaham is Kevin Keefe, national technical sales manager, QEP Roberts; Lew Migliore, founder and president, LGM and Associates; and Bart Bettiga, executive director of National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA).

“The mission of the Training and Education committee is to invite and get to know training entities who wish to partner with UNITE,” said Robert Varden, president and CEO of UNITE Floor Training Alliance. “The committee will evaluate various training organizations to ensure they are professional training entities that we would recommend to both professional installers looking to continue their education and skills improvement, as well as training the next generation of professionals.”

UNITE Floor Training Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising professionalism for existing installers through training and education and finding the next generation of floor covering installers by connecting them to resources for financial aid and certified programs across the U.S.

Previous articleLocking systems tout improved functionality
Next articleRetailers React: Are you seeing increased interest in Made in America?

RELATED ARTICLES

Installation

CTEF to demonstrate install techniques at Coverings 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—During Coverings 2023, taking place in here April 18-21, the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) will demonstrate tile installation techniques and GPTP Advanced...
Read more
Installation

CFI, NWFA recognize FCEF training program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Certified Flooring Installer (CFI) program and the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will offer credit toward their certifications for students completing the Floor...
Read more
Installation

CFI develops credential for FCEF college program

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) Certified Flooring Installer (CFI) program will now offer testing, credentialing and credit recognition for graduates of the Floor...
Read more

Must Read

News

Ecore acquires 360 Tire Recycling Group

FCNews Staff - 0
Lancaster, Pa.—Ecore International, the largest converter of reclaimed tire rubber in North America, has acquired 360 Tire Recycling Group, a leading tire recycling management...
Read more
Featured Post

Generational Selling: Key factors that impact purchasing

Reginald Tucker - 0
Researchers and marketers around the globe have conducted countless studies on the key generational groups—along with their buying habits and purchasing power—across a variety...
Read more
News

Crossville launches first carbon neutral tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville recently launched its first carbon neutral tile products—the Civilization and Native Metal collections. These two new manufactured collections will be carbon neutral...
Read more
News

WFCA’s Scott Humphrey celebrates 10 years of visionary leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), reached his 10-year milestone on March 28. Since joining the WFCA in 2013, Humphrey's...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Get to know your customer’s needs

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/KGelWm6o_90 Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

5 tips to overcoming sales objections

Reginald Tucker - 0
If you’ve worked in sales, you’ve probably heard all the typical objections: “It’s too expensive.” “I saw the same product cheaper at the store...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X