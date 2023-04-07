Sonny Callaham to lead UNITE training committee

Rockwall, Texas—Sonny Callaham, co-founder and chair of the National Association of Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT), will head up the UNITE training and education committee. Callaham currently serves on UNITE’s board of directors. Joining Callaham is Kevin Keefe, national technical sales manager, QEP Roberts; Lew Migliore, founder and president, LGM and Associates; and Bart Bettiga, executive director of National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA).

“The mission of the Training and Education committee is to invite and get to know training entities who wish to partner with UNITE,” said Robert Varden, president and CEO of UNITE Floor Training Alliance. “The committee will evaluate various training organizations to ensure they are professional training entities that we would recommend to both professional installers looking to continue their education and skills improvement, as well as training the next generation of professionals.”

UNITE Floor Training Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising professionalism for existing installers through training and education and finding the next generation of floor covering installers by connecting them to resources for financial aid and certified programs across the U.S.