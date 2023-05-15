RFCI names new member companies

By FCNews Staff
Home News RFCI names new member companies

Montage Palmetto Bluff, S.C.—The 2023 Spring Board of Directors and Associate Member Meeting here welcomed two new members to the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) family: Amorim Cork Composites and AM Stabilizers.

“We welcome these two new members to the growing list of supply chain members,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “Their continued contribution to the growth and success of resilient flooring is vital to the growth of our category.”

Catherine Fuhr, president, Amorim Cork Composites

Amorim Cork Composites is part of Corticeira Amorim, one of Portugal’s largest industrial groups that has become the global cork industry world leader. Its main business sector grouped into five fields: raw-materials, stoppers, floor and wall coverings, insulation and composites.

Jason Labuda, president, AM Stabilizers

AM Stabilizers is a global supplier of high-quality liquid and powder heat stabilizers for both flexible and rigid PVC applications. As an aggressive, dynamic, entrepreneurial group, its team has a proven track record of providing efficient solutions.

Previous articleUnilin, Barberan tout digital printing capabilities
Next articleFulton Market District to host inaugural ‘Design Days’

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Spring RFCI meeting sees big turnout

FCNews Staff - 0
Bluffton, S.C.—The 2023 spring board of directors and associate member meeting held here May 2-4 was a huge success, according to the Resilient Floor...
Read more
News

Barron Frith joins RFCI

FCNews Staff - 0
Newport Beach, Calif—Barron Frith, president of CFL, was elected as secretary/treasurer for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) during the RFCI Fall Meeting at...
Read more
News

RFCI holds annual fall meetings

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) held its fall in-person meetings for two of its key committees here last week. According to RFCI, the...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw announces commercial division leadership changes 

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw announced two key leadership changes to further strengthen the company's commercial division. Brenda Knowles has been named vice president of commercial customer...
Read more
Al's Column

Everyone has a stake in the fate of installation

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2018, I authored an article that focused on the importance of education, training and certification for our industry. In that article, I mentioned...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Increasing your efficiency with fcB2B

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/VTSjOAU8zUQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

People making a difference 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
A pioneer, an innovator, a forward thinker, a young leader willing to challenge the status quo. These are some of the terms used to...
Read more
Featured Company

Lux Flooring’s laser focus on SPC

FCNews Staff - 0
While some flooring companies aim to be many different things to many different retailers—providing a breadth of product categories from wood to resilient to...
Read more
News

Mohawk refreshes retailer-centric websites

Reginald Tucker - 0
In a move to further simplify web-based transactions and streamline marketing initiatives for its retailer partners, Mohawk has refreshed its MohawkToday.com and Xchange.com websites....
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X