RFCI names new member companies

Montage Palmetto Bluff, S.C.—The 2023 Spring Board of Directors and Associate Member Meeting here welcomed two new members to the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) family: Amorim Cork Composites and AM Stabilizers.

“We welcome these two new members to the growing list of supply chain members,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “Their continued contribution to the growth and success of resilient flooring is vital to the growth of our category.”

Amorim Cork Composites is part of Corticeira Amorim, one of Portugal’s largest industrial groups that has become the global cork industry world leader. Its main business sector grouped into five fields: raw-materials, stoppers, floor and wall coverings, insulation and composites.

AM Stabilizers is a global supplier of high-quality liquid and powder heat stabilizers for both flexible and rigid PVC applications. As an aggressive, dynamic, entrepreneurial group, its team has a proven track record of providing efficient solutions.