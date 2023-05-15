Fulton Market District to host inaugural ‘Design Days’

Chicago, Ill.—Each June, over 40,000 people from across the global design community gather in Chicago to celebrate the latest in design and architecture, sharing product news and participating in a variety of events across the Windy City, including NeoCon. This year, the Fulton Market District will welcome top design professionals and enthusiasts to enjoy product launches, exhibits and events from June 12–14 at the First Annual Fulton Market Design Days.

Fulton Market Design Days is where the architecture and design community come together as the Fulton Market District has quickly become the area’s preeminent design destination, show organizers said.

“As more design-led furniture and interior design manufacturers move to the burgeoning Fulton Market District, there is no denying that Chicago is a top destination for great design,” said Armando Chacon, president of the West Central Association Chamber of Commerce. “This June, as we welcome the architecture and design community and fans of design to experience the vibrant culture of Chicago, the Fulton Market District is a must-see destination.”

Over the past years, the Fulton Market area has transformed into a notable design destination, brimming with restaurants, entertainment and some of the world’s leading architecture and design brands. This year’s schedule will be packed with pop ups, exhibits and events highlighting the best of what the area has to offer.

To simplify transportation between the Merchandise Mart, where NeoCon will be held, and the Fulton Design District, a complimentary round-trip shuttle will run between the two sites, clearly marked with Design Days branding.