XGS names Roger Silva its new CFO

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems has named Roger Silva its new CFO. With over three decades of experience in the industry, Silva brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, general management, finance and accounting.

“We are very excited to have Roger join the team as our CFO,” said Dan Martin, CEO of XGS. “His extensive experience with multiple logistics companies extends beyond finance, including strategy and M&A. I look forward to working with Roger and am confident that he will have an immediate impact on XGS, our customers and our vision for the future.”

Silva most recently served as the CFO of Total Safety, Inc., where he led the finance, accounting, IT, FP&A, supply chain and risk management functions. He also held CFO roles with companies such as Estenson Logistics Services and Greatwide Logistics.

Silva’s appointment comes at a time when XGS is looking to accelerate its growth and optimize its financial performance following the acquisition of three regional logistics companies in the last two years. His exceptional track record in driving financial growth and proven leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the XGS team, according to XGS.