XGS names Roger Silva its new CFO

By FCNews Staff
Home News XGS names Roger Silva its new CFO

roger silva
Roger Silva

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems has named Roger Silva its new CFO. With over three decades of experience in the industry, Silva brings a wealth of knowledge in strategic planning, general management, finance and accounting.

“We are very excited to have Roger join the team as our CFO,” said Dan Martin, CEO of XGS. “His extensive experience with multiple logistics companies extends beyond finance, including strategy and M&A. I look forward to working with Roger and am confident that he will have an immediate impact on XGS, our customers and our vision for the future.”

Silva most recently served as the CFO of Total Safety, Inc., where he led the finance, accounting, IT, FP&A, supply chain and risk management functions. He also held CFO roles with companies such as Estenson Logistics Services and Greatwide Logistics.

Silva’s appointment comes at a time when XGS is looking to accelerate its growth and optimize its financial performance following the acquisition of three regional logistics companies in the last two years. His exceptional track record in driving financial growth and proven leadership skills make him a valuable addition to the XGS team, according to XGS.

Previous articleFulton Market District to host inaugural ‘Design Days’
Next articleMohawk refreshes retailer-centric websites

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Shaw announces commercial division leadership changes 

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw announced two key leadership changes to further strengthen the company's commercial division. Brenda Knowles has been named vice president of commercial customer...
Read more
News

Shaw Industries Names Annie Cowart VP, residential marketing 

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has named Annie Cowart the company’s residential division vice president of marketing. In this role, Cowart will build upon Shaw’s award-winning brands...
Read more
News

Abbey Carpet promotes Jennifer Larson to marketing manager

FCNews Staff - 0
Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet Company Incorporated promoted Jennifer Larson to the position of marketing manager. With continued direct report to Bill Wilson, EVP of sales...
Read more

Must Read

Carpet

Mannington Commercial introduces Crafted Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial introduced the Crafted carpet collection. Available in modular format, the collection features a contemporary aesthetic and superior durability, making it an...
Read more
News

Shaw announces commercial division leadership changes 

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw announced two key leadership changes to further strengthen the company's commercial division. Brenda Knowles has been named vice president of commercial customer...
Read more
Al's Column

Everyone has a stake in the fate of installation

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2018, I authored an article that focused on the importance of education, training and certification for our industry. In that article, I mentioned...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Increasing your efficiency with fcB2B

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/VTSjOAU8zUQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more
Featured Post

People making a difference 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
A pioneer, an innovator, a forward thinker, a young leader willing to challenge the status quo. These are some of the terms used to...
Read more
Featured Company

Lux Flooring’s laser focus on SPC

FCNews Staff - 0
While some flooring companies aim to be many different things to many different retailers—providing a breadth of product categories from wood to resilient to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X