Mohawk refreshes retailer-centric websites

In a move to further simplify web-based transactions and streamline marketing initiatives for its retailer partners, Mohawk has refreshed its MohawkToday.com and Xchange.com websites. Both sites boast a clean, uncluttered and modern design along with improved functionality and easy access to Mohawk’s comprehensive assortment of products and programs.

“Mohawk’s two powerhouse websites—MohawkToday.com and Xchange.com—have been a dynamic force for retailers looking to expand their business with Mohawk,” said Todd Skidmore, senior director of e-commerce, Mohawk. “By revamping these sites, we are emphasizing our investment in the success of our retail partners.”

First up is the redesigned MohawkToday.com site, which is utilized primarily to support dealers’ marketing efforts. Among the first thing visitors will notice when clicking on the updated site is a Mohawk Edge Retailer dashboard right on the home page for quick access. With a click of a button, Edge partners can access pertinent information such as tier status, Mohawk Edge Rewards, co-op information, sales, lead generation and reputation management stats. The Mohawk Today site also showcases additional retailer resources and services—including Omnify, Synchrony Finance and business support—via a much more user-friendly tool bar.

“Virtually all the marketing aspects of how retailers would market Mohawk products to consumers—such as what types of product lines are available, what are the capabilities of those lines and other opportunities that are available—are all on the Mohawk Today site,” Skidmore explained.

Updates to Xchange.com—the platform that dealers utilize for more of the routine transactional functions—are equally impressive. New features range from accelerated load time to vastly improved mobile capabilities so retailers can place their orders faster and easier, even when they’re away from their desks.

“The main goal was to simplify and modernize the experience—especially the mobile experience,” Skidmore explained. “From a functionality standpoint, everything is similar to the previous version of the site; we just wanted to make it easier for people to find what they needed and make the whole site more intuitive.”

For example, the product tabs on the landing page are larger and more bold, allowing users to more quickly locate the item(s) or category they’re looking for. Product descriptions are now easier to read and review. Easier tabbing makes it intuitive for users to take successive steps—for example, order samples, check availability or place an order.

Improved functionality on Xchange.com allows retailers to quickly and accurately check—all in real time—the status or history of their orders, including when it’s scheduled to ship. Users can also check pricing on all products and pay their monthly invoices online. And, if necessary, even claims can be filed through the portal. “Retailers can do that all through this platform,” Skidmore noted.

Additional changes have also been made to improve navigation in general. As Skidmore explained: “We’ve moved the navigation over to the left-hand side and employed visual cues to move around the site. We’ve also moved everything up on the page while making some background/account information smaller. Overall it’s just simpler and cleaner.”

But perhaps the most noteworthy and useful feature is the improved responsiveness of the site—specifically how it renders on cell phones and mobile devices. “We know that a lot more of our customers as well as our sales reps are out and about, so having the ability to just jump on their mobile phone and check order status, place an order, etc., is critical,” Skidmore stated. “It saves them the time of getting on the phone, waiting for our customer service to answer and then relay the information, key it in and relay that information back. It’s all at their fingertips. All those things can now be done from your mobile device.”