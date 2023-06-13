CCA launches installer recruitment program

By FCNews Staff
Home News CCA launches installer recruitment program

Manchester, N.H.— CCA Global Partners Retail Group recently introduced a new member-exclusive program to vet and recruit flooring installers. The initiative is designed to help co-op members find qualified installers to meet the continued demand for flooring installation services.

The updated and enhanced program provides members with access to a dedicated recruitment team that’s focused on non-traditional search methods to find qualified local flooring installers.

“We’ve expanded the installation excellence program to assist our members with every step of the hiring process, from sourcing strong contenders to screening potential installers to interviews and expediting the necessary reference checks. It’s revolutionary for the flooring industry, and a benefit to being part of a co-op like ours,” said Keith Spano, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader. “Our updated installation recruitment is robust to ensure our members not only have the ability to take on new projects but gives them the resources they need to level up in their markets.”

In addition to searching for installers, the program entails qualifying applicants, conducting a thorough phone screening, working with members to schedule face-to-face interviews, facilitating reference checks and state certifications and providing ongoing training and support.

“We exist to help our co-op members succeed, and ultimately that involves developing solutions for obstacles that face them,” said Nicole Harding, vice president of CCA Global University. “In addition to the help we give members with their training, we’re assisting our members in the hiring process of installers and taking this off their plates so they can keep their focus on their clients and growing their business.”

The installer recruitment program is available across all members and markets.

Previous articleObituary: Matthew Syler, 42
Next articleCommercial flooring: State of the industry 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Installation

FCEF partners with Go Carrera for installer recruitment

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Go Carrera, a labor management platform, and the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) have partnered to expand efforts to recruit and train new installers....
Read more
Al's Column

Addressing the retailer vs. installer dilemna

FCNews Columnist - 0
I’ve noticed a lot of animosity betweenretailers, installers and manufacturers with my time spent in the online groups for flooring. There is an us-verses-them...
Read more
Installation

Mapei expands Ultralite Mortar line

FCNews Staff - 0
Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Mapei has expanded its Ultralite Mortar, a premium, lightweight, single-component mortar designed for use with large-and-heavy tiles and non-sag applications. The mortar...
Read more

Must Read

News

RIVA looks to strengthen ties with A&D community

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami—RIVA, producer of upscale hardwood flooring, tiles and other building materials, has named Maria Astiaso its new head of architecture & design. This new...
Read more
News

Happy Feet set to host Chattavegas 3.0 event

FCNews Staff - 0
Chattanooga, Tenn.—Happy Feet International is set to host its third annual Vegas-themed expo here June 22, 2023 from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m—Chattavegas 3.0....
Read more
Installation

Laticrete upgrades Hydro Ban design

FCNews Staff - 0
Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, has reengineered the Hydro Ban Bonding Flanges and Tile-In Drains...
Read more
News

Coverings 2023 on-demand content now available

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Coverings, the preeminent event for the ceramic tile and natural stone industry in North America, has released on-demand content from select learning sessions...
Read more
Featured Post

Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

Steve Feldman - 0
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—Daltile's multi-faceted conference for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort has kicked off here this week. The...
Read more
News

Mohawk announces first Latino Leadership Institute graduating class

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—In partnership with the Latin American Association and the University of Georgia’s J.W. Fanning Institute of Leadership Development, Mohawk Industries has announced the graduation...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X