CCA launches installer recruitment program

Manchester, N.H.— CCA Global Partners Retail Group recently introduced a new member-exclusive program to vet and recruit flooring installers. The initiative is designed to help co-op members find qualified installers to meet the continued demand for flooring installation services.

The updated and enhanced program provides members with access to a dedicated recruitment team that’s focused on non-traditional search methods to find qualified local flooring installers.

“We’ve expanded the installation excellence program to assist our members with every step of the hiring process, from sourcing strong contenders to screening potential installers to interviews and expediting the necessary reference checks. It’s revolutionary for the flooring industry, and a benefit to being part of a co-op like ours,” said Keith Spano, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and The Floor Trader. “Our updated installation recruitment is robust to ensure our members not only have the ability to take on new projects but gives them the resources they need to level up in their markets.”

In addition to searching for installers, the program entails qualifying applicants, conducting a thorough phone screening, working with members to schedule face-to-face interviews, facilitating reference checks and state certifications and providing ongoing training and support.

“We exist to help our co-op members succeed, and ultimately that involves developing solutions for obstacles that face them,” said Nicole Harding, vice president of CCA Global University. “In addition to the help we give members with their training, we’re assisting our members in the hiring process of installers and taking this off their plates so they can keep their focus on their clients and growing their business.”

The installer recruitment program is available across all members and markets.