Opulent tile designs for today’s savvy flooring dealer

The best suppliers of tile don’t hold back when it comes to design—and it shows. Here are the latest opulent tile designs from today’s top tile vendors.

Daltile Outlander

Daltile’s new Outlander assortment launched in March of 2023. Outlander is a modern terrazzo line that has an organic twist to it. Outlander also includes Daltile’s StepWise technology that provides 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile, making Outlander suitable for both indoor and outdoor use—and the ability to flow between both. It is also made in the USA.

EmserTile Parkview

Inspired by the world’s finest marbles, Parkview offers traditional marble looks with classic whites and the deepest blacks as well as unconventional marbles with its deep, rich cobalt blue. Each unique tile is enhanced by contrasting veining and striking golds. The thin 7mm thickness offers exceptional hygienic and ease-of-maintenance properties and installation is a breeze. Suitable for floor and wall, when applied to both, Parkview transforms any space into a haven of indulgence and refinement.

MSI Kaya

MSI’s Kaya collection is inspired by a style architects have used for centuries. The stunning series of porcelain tiles deliver the luxurious elegance of marble in four colors, Calacatta Lucca, Calacatta Venato, Carrara Bianco and Onda Gray. The matte finish is unique in that it has more of a honed effect resembling natural stone. Kaya comes in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 in both matte and polished finishes, along with accessories in a 3 x 3 mosaic and 3 x 24 bullnose. This high-end series also features the color Calacatta Lucca in a 12mm porcelain STILE slab.

Louisville Tile

Louisville Tile offers a diverse range of high-end tile collections specifically tailored for independent dealers. “Our latest offerings include exceptional collections from renowned vendors,” Eisele said. “Additionally, we are excited to announce the development of our own private label luxury line, carefully curated to meet the discerning demands of high-end customers.”

Portobello Creta

With a look reminiscent of Crete, this ancient city’s unique heritage lives on in Portobello America’s new Creta collection. Creta’s relaxed colors and subtle tones aim to lure consumers in with their timeless beauty. Four neutral colors are available in various sizes in a distinctive natural cement appearance. Field tiles are offered in an 8 x 48, 12 x 24 or 24 x 48 format, with complementing ceramic deco tiles and mosaics in a myriad of sizes and shapes. A highlight of the Creta collection is its unique 8 x 8 matte pressed wall deco tiles, which have the appearance of hand sculpted, 3D tile for an even more artisan style.”

Virginia Tile South Beach

South Beach caters to luxury buyers who seek a refined atmosphere and are willing to invest in products that contribute to a high-end lifestyle.

South Beach is made with latest technology that will stand the test of time and is easy to maintain. This series is offered in both a matte and polished finish to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any room.