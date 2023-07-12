Opulent tile designs for today’s savvy flooring dealer

By Megan Salzano-Birch
Home Uncategorized Opulent tile designs for today's savvy flooring dealer

The best suppliers of tile don’t hold back when it comes to design—and it shows. Here are the latest opulent tile designs from today’s top tile vendors.

opulent tile designsDaltile Outlander

Daltile’s new Outlander assortment launched in March of 2023. Outlander is a modern terrazzo line that has an organic twist to it. Outlander also includes Daltile’s StepWise technology that provides 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile, making Outlander suitable for both indoor and outdoor use—and the ability to flow between both. It is also made in the USA.

 

EmserTile Parkview

Inspired by the world’s finest marbles, Parkview offers traditional marble looks with classic whites and the deepest blacks as well as unconventional marbles with its deep, rich cobalt blue. Each unique tile is enhanced by contrasting veining and striking golds. The thin 7mm thickness offers exceptional hygienic and ease-of-maintenance properties and installation is a breeze. Suitable for floor and wall, when applied to both, Parkview transforms any space into a haven of indulgence and refinement.

opulent tile designsMSI Kaya

MSI’s Kaya collection is inspired by a style architects have used for centuries. The stunning series of porcelain tiles deliver the luxurious elegance of marble in four colors, Calacatta Lucca, Calacatta Venato, Carrara Bianco and Onda Gray. The matte finish is unique in that it has more of a honed effect resembling natural stone. Kaya comes in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 in both matte and polished finishes, along with accessories in a 3 x 3 mosaic and 3 x 24 bullnose. This high-end series also features the color Calacatta Lucca in a 12mm porcelain STILE slab.

Louisville Tile 

Louisville Tile offers a diverse range of high-end tile collections specifically tailored for independent dealers. “Our latest offerings include exceptional collections from renowned vendors,” Eisele said. “Additionally, we are excited to announce the development of our own private label luxury line, carefully curated to meet the discerning demands of high-end customers.”

opulent tile designsPortobello Creta

With a look reminiscent of Crete, this ancient city’s unique heritage lives on in Portobello America’s new Creta collection. Creta’s relaxed colors and subtle tones aim to lure consumers in with their timeless beauty. Four neutral colors are available in various sizes in a distinctive natural cement appearance. Field tiles are offered in an 8 x 48, 12 x 24 or 24 x 48 format, with complementing ceramic deco tiles and mosaics in a myriad of sizes and shapes. A highlight of the Creta collection is its unique 8 x 8 matte pressed wall deco tiles, which have the appearance of hand sculpted, 3D tile for an even more artisan style.”

Virginia Tile South Beach

South Beach caters to luxury buyers who seek a refined atmosphere and are willing to invest in products that contribute to a high-end lifestyle.

South Beach is made with latest technology that will stand the test of time and is easy to maintain. This series is offered in both a matte and polished finish to add a touch of sophistication and elegance to any room.

Previous articleTapping the high-end market with tile and stone
Next articleDrip pricing: Does it do more harm?

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Tapping the high-end market with tile and stone

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The high-end, luxury market has thrived over the last several years despite a general malaise around economic uncertainty. Industry experts agree that while economic...
Read more
News

i4F to exhibit new technologies at Domotex 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Shanghai—i4F announced its participation as an exhibitor (D20/Hall 8.2) at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor 2023. The exhibition, taking place July 26-28 at the National Exhibition and...
Read more
Carpet

New and notable in luxury carpet

FCNews Staff - 0
The high-end residential segment has been a bright spot for carpet in recent years, and proponents predict that trend will continue. Largely defined as...
Read more

Must Read

News

Shaw receives ‘Works with WELL’ mark via EcoWorx

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw has earned license to the Works with WELL mark for its EcoWorx carpet tile products available from Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Contract,...
Read more
Column

How to build a business that thrives without you

FCNews Columnist - 0
A crucial aspect of running a successful flooring business—or if you're looking to build a business from the ground up—is transitioning from an owner-dependent...
Read more
Column

Drip pricing: Does it do more harm?

FCNews Columnist - 0
In many retail businesses (flooring included), there are generally two schools of thought when it comes to advertising prices for goods and services: either...
Read more
Uncategorized

Opulent tile designs for today’s savvy flooring dealer

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The best suppliers of tile don’t hold back when it comes to design—and it shows. Here are the latest opulent tile designs from today’s...
Read more
Uncategorized

Tapping the high-end market with tile and stone

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The high-end, luxury market has thrived over the last several years despite a general malaise around economic uncertainty. Industry experts agree that while economic...
Read more
News

i4F to exhibit new technologies at Domotex 2023

FCNews Staff - 0
Shanghai—i4F announced its participation as an exhibitor (D20/Hall 8.2) at Domotex Asia/Chinafloor 2023. The exhibition, taking place July 26-28 at the National Exhibition and...
Read more

As seen in

July 3/10, 2023

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X