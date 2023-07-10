Pallmann introduces new wood stain, sealer

Aurora, Colo.— Pallmann, a vertically integrated manufacturer of product systems designed for the preparation, installation, finishing and care of all types of floorcoverings, has launched its latest product: Pall-X 2-Kolorit. The new product is a fast-drying, low VOC wood stain and sealer in one.

“We get asked the most about when we will create our own stain, and today is the day” said Mark Weglowski, Pallmann vice president of sales and marketing. “We are extremely excited to offer this product to our contractor base. Pall-X 2-Kolorit is an easy-to-use stain and sealer that will enhance and protect your wood floor for years to come.”

Pall-X 2-Kolorit is a 2-component stain and sealer combination that provides forgiving application methods, reliable coating times and enhances the overall durability of any wood floor. Low VOC’s provide ideal working conditions and a blendable palette of 12 colors produces endless design selections! Pall-X 2-Kolorit can easily be applied using three application types: buff, trowel or rag on/off.