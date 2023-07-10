USGBC announces 2023 LEED Homes Awards winners

Washington, D.C.—The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the recipients of its 2023 LEED Homes Awards, recognizing projects, developers and home builders that have demonstrated leadership in the residential green building marketplace. This year’s recipients were from around the globe and were named across a variety of categories, with Project of the Year awarded to India-based DLF for The Crest, a residential development designed for urban living.

“At a time where energy bills are skyrocketing and there are record heat waves across the world, ensuring our homes are able to withstand the effects of climate change and extreme weather is more important than ever,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC and GBCI. “Everyone deserves to live in a home that is energy efficient, resilient and that provides the highest level of comfort and is safe and healthy for occupants. Each of this year’s awardees exemplifies these attributes.”

Green homes play a pivotal role in reducing our environmental footprint, fostering a sustainable and responsible way of life. Beyond curbing energy and water consumption, green homes elevate indoor air quality, enhance overall well-being and comfort, save money and boost market value.

Each winner pursued and successfully achieved LEED certification, the world’s most widely adopted green rating system. LEED-certified homes are designed to provide clean indoor air and help reduce energy and water consumption, resulting in lower utility expenses.

“USGBC envisions a built environment that is transformed by sustainable practices, where every home, building and community contributes to positive environmental and social impact, and these projects embody that vision,” Templeton added.

2023 LEED Homes Award recipients

2023 Project of the Year

Gurugram, India: The Crest (LEED Platinum): Located in DLF5, The Crest is a residential development designed for modern urban living. To attain LEED certification, the project underwent a comprehensive evaluation process to assess its energy efficiency, indoor air quality, water use and sustainable construction materials. The building received high scores in various categories, highlighting its energy efficiency, use of renewable energy sources and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Outstanding Single-Family Projects

Laie, Hawaii: Slice of Paradise (LEED Platinum): This resort-like estate not only highlights superior design and craftsmanship, but also serves as a reminder that sustainability can still be prioritized. Certified as LEED Platinum, Energy Star and EPA Indoor AirPlus, the considerations for efficiency and durability were critical in planning this oceanside home, which experiences some of the harshest conditions on Oahu

Galveston, Texas: 1637 Seaside (LEED Silver): Seaside is the first single-family home in Beachtown that is LEED-certified, designed to be aesthetically pleasing while making environmentally sound choices with building materials and meeting all storm rating codes

Dexter, Michigan: The 713 Project: For the Journey (LEED Gold): The “For the Journey” project is a net zero and all-electric home using a building science approach and moisture management for an indoor treadmill-like pool and in-floor radiant heat, both of which address the client’s Raynaud’s syndrome.

Outstanding Multifamily Projects

San Francisco: The George (LEED Silver): The George exemplifies sustainability, community and health and wellness. Built on the mission of cultural celebration, community development and economic and racial justice, SoMa celebrates the pride and people of generations of Filipinos throughout the city through area landmarks, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

New Paltz, N.Y: Zero Place (LEED Platinum): Zero Place is a groundbreaking project that showcases the potential of using existing technology to bring net zero energy to multifamily buildings. The project was designed from the ground up to maximize energy efficiency and generate all of its required energy on-site.

Riverside, Calif.:University of California, Riverside North District (LEED Gold): North District serves as the home away from home for more than 1,500 students. The project features a mix of affordable one-, two- and four-bedroom units, accommodating students with diverse economic profiles, with pricing remaining consistent with older on-campus accommodations.

Outstanding Affordable Projects

Seattle: Orenda at Othello Square (LEED Gold)—Orenda authentically represents a community-centered design and supports the health and wellness of a resilient neighborhood. As a seven-story mixed-use development, Orenda achieved Gold certification under LEED Homes Multifamily Midrise.

Kalamazoo, Mich.:The Creamery (LEED Platinum)—The Creamery is part of a long-term multi-year development in partnership with the city, and it worked with the local community over many design charrette meetings to determine what best would serve the residents on this former brownfield site.

Chicago: Jefferson Park Apartments (LEED Gold)—5150 Northwest Highway is a 75-unit, mixed-income apartment community in Jefferson Park for veterans, persons with disabilities, seniors and families that is located in a prime location for public transit and community resources.

Outstanding Developer

AMLI Residential (United States)

TriPointe Home (Arizona)

Red Sea Global (Saudi Arabia)

2023 LEED Power Builders:

The awards also recognize LEED Homes Power Builders, an elite group of developers and builders who have exhibited an outstanding commitment to LEED and residential green building. At least 75% of each Power Builder’s homes/unit count from 2022 achieved LEED certification. Homes at any LEED certification level are eligible for consideration. The 2023 LEED Power Builders include

Active West Builder

AMLI Residential

Brookfield Properties

Frankel Building Group

Fore Property Company

Holland Partner Group

Maracay Homes

MHI Austin

MHI Dallas

Mokulua High Performance Builder

National Community Renaissance

Pearl Homes

Thrive Home Builders

Tri Pointe Homes, Arizona

To learn more, visit here.