AHF’s Armstrong introduces American Personality

By FCNews Staff
american personalityMountville, Pa.—AHF Products introduced Armstrong Flooring American Personality Pro luxury vinyl flooring, a U.S.-made product line.

The line comes with the signature Diamond 10 Technology for durability. Diamond 10 Technology is a patented innovation that uses cultured diamonds—with all the properties of real diamonds—to provide the ultimate in scratch, stain and scuff resistance. Made to stand up to the wear and tear of busy households, the low-maintenance solution helps keep floors looking newer, longer.

Requiring no acclimation, American Personality Pro offers a quick and easy install. The proprietary Bounce Back Core provides superior indent resistance. American Personality Pro is manufactured in the USA with global and domestic content. It features100% waterproof planks, plus greater dimensional stability than traditional LVT, suitable for any room in the house.

The collection offers a mix of colors and designs to match every style. Eight designs feature trending wood visuals in both traditional and distressed looks, in an alluring array of colors from neutrals to greys in dark and light wood tones.

“This collection combines our design and segment expertise to solve customers’ needs for high-performing, budget-driven choices,” said Drew Wiley, product manager-resilient. “We are particularly excited to include some of our most popular wood designs, ready to ship faster than before to meet customer needs in just days, not weeks.”

