Republic opens new Israeli distribution center

Israel—Republic Floor recently opened up its new distribution center here. With 50,000 square feet currently and the capacity to store up to 100,000 square feet, the new-state-of-the art distribution center is said to be the largest flooring distributor in Israel with the highest logistics capabilities.

With a direct owned distribution center in the middle east, the company continues to expand its distribution prowess.

In the U.S. Republic has consolidated its Southern California operations into a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that previously served as Armstrong’s primary warehouse on the West Coast. The building will also contain a showroom and serve as Republic’s main headquarters with 40-50 employees based here. This is in addition to Republic’s 250,000-square-foot space in Northern California, which is currently being expanded to 500,000 square feet.

Republic is also opening a warehouse in Miami, which will service the entire East Coast. But soon it will be opening another East Coast location further north to service the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Earlier this year, the company noted plans to double the size of some existing distribution centers. The move in Israel helps realize that goal.