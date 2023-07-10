Republic opens new Israeli distribution center

By FCNews Staff
Home News Republic opens new Israeli distribution center

republic floorIsrael—Republic Floor recently opened up its new distribution center here. With 50,000 square feet currently and the capacity to store up to 100,000 square feet, the new-state-of-the art distribution center is said to be the largest flooring distributor in Israel with the highest logistics capabilities.

With a direct owned distribution center in the middle east, the company continues to expand its distribution prowess.

In the U.S. Republic has consolidated its Southern California operations into a 100,000-square-foot warehouse that previously served as Armstrong’s primary warehouse on the West Coast. The building will also contain a showroom and serve as Republic’s main headquarters with 40-50 employees based here. This is in addition to Republic’s 250,000-square-foot space in Northern California, which is currently being expanded to 500,000 square feet.

Republic is also opening a warehouse in Miami, which will service the entire East Coast. But soon it will be opening another East Coast location further north to service the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Earlier this year, the company noted plans to double the size of some existing distribution centers. The move in Israel helps realize that goal.

Previous articleThe only constant in business is change
Next articleAFT completes inaugural installer training

RELATED ARTICLES

News

William M. Bird to open new Florida warehouse

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.— William M. Bird, a top 20 flooring distributor, plans to celebrate the grand opening of a new, 35,000-square-foot warehouse here from March...
Read more
Installation

Tom Duffy Company to distribute Schönox products

FCNews Staff - 0
Florence, Ala./Manteca, Calif.—Tom Duffy Company has partnered with Schönox HPS North America to provide the full Schönox subfloor solutions line across its 29 locations...
Read more
Featured Company

Republic thrives as it marches to its own drumbeat

Steve Feldman - 0
Commerce, Calif.—Eight years after launching its brand in the U.S., Republic Floors has become a significant player in the floor covering arena with annual...
Read more

Must Read

Commercial

USGBC announces 2023 LEED Homes Awards winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) announced the recipients of its 2023 LEED Homes Awards, recognizing projects, developers and home builders that have...
Read more
News

Pallmann introduces new wood stain, sealer

FCNews Staff - 0
Aurora, Colo.— Pallmann, a vertically integrated manufacturer of product systems designed for the preparation, installation, finishing and care of all types of floorcoverings, has...
Read more
News

AHF’s Armstrong introduces American Personality

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products introduced Armstrong Flooring American Personality Pro luxury vinyl flooring, a U.S.-made product line. The line comes with the signature Diamond 10 Technology for durability. Diamond...
Read more
Installation

AFT completes inaugural installer training

FCNews Staff - 0
Advanced Flooring Technologies (AFT) has completed its first two-week session of a new 3-Phase Installer Course developed by Robert Varden for new installers. “Our approach is...
Read more
News

Republic opens new Israeli distribution center

FCNews Staff - 0
Israel—Republic Floor recently opened up its new distribution center here. With 50,000 square feet currently and the capacity to store up to 100,000 square...
Read more
Al's Column

The only constant in business is change

FCNews Columnist - 0
Every day I talk to flooring dealers who want to grow their business. They face a host of challenges ranging from competition to hiring...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X