Shaw receives ‘Works with WELL’ mark via EcoWorx

Dalton—Shaw has earned license to the Works with WELL mark for its EcoWorx carpet tile products available from Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial and Shaw Contract, globally. Through a licensing program offered by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the new mark demonstrates that the company’s EcoWorx aligns with health strategies within the WELL Building Standard (WELL), making it easier for product specifiers and purchase decision makers to select products that contribute to achieving certain WELL Certification requirements.

Shaw said it is the first flooring company to receive the Works with WELL product license, and as an early adopter has one of the first products in the world to receive the mark. Developed in the late 1990s, EcoWorx is a PVC-free carpet tile. The product, which is fully recyclable, went on to become the first flooring product to be Cradle to Cradle Certified, verifying it as safe, circular and responsibly made, the company said.

Obtaining the Works with WELL mark is a further testament to the company’s commitment to creating products that support the health and well-being of the planet and its people. In addition to use of the mark, brand teams can use a QR code that will direct users to the product page on IWBI’s website for further information about WELL feature alignments.

WELL is the world’s leading standard that focuses on advancing people’s health and well-being with a library of holistic, evidence-based strategies applicable across buildings, organizations and communities. Developed over 10 years and backed by the latest scientific research, WELL outlines key building-level interventions and organizational strategies across 10 concept areas: Air, Water, Nourishment, Light, Movement, Thermal Comfort, Sound, Materials, Mind and Community.

EcoWorx’ alignments in the materials concept mean the product can contribute to the achievement of the following WELL Building Certification features:

2 – avoidance of select material ingredients

2 – low VOC emissions

1 – ingredient disclosure

1 – materials with enhanced chemical restrictions

2 – optimized products

“By validating that EcoWorx aligns with material health features within WELL, the Works with WELL mark makes it even easier for customers focused on health and well-being to make confident purchasing decisions,” said Kellie Ballew, vice president of global sustainability and innovation at Shaw.

IWBI granted the license to use the Works with WELL trademark after Shaw submitted an application to IWBI and underwent a third-party document review to confirm the following specific products and features meet the requirements for the license required by IWBI.

This designation is the latest example of Shaw’s commitment to material health and providing market-driven solutions for its customers.

Other examples of the company’s leadership and commitment include:

Almost 90% of the products the company manufactures are Cradle to Cradle Certified—evaluated for material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

The company is one of the first 30 companies in the world to pursue the WELL Equity Rating. Pursuit of the rating of Shaw facilities is currently underway.

Shaw executives serve on the WELL Home Advisory and the WELL Materials Advisory, providing industry insight on healthy homes and the evolution of the WELL materials concept.

Shaw is an IWBI keystone member, a network of global brands supporting the WELL movement by sharing expertise and solutions that advance people’s health and well-being.

“Shaw’s continued innovation and validation of its efforts against rigorous third-party standards are critical to creating people-first places,” said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO of IWBI. “We commend Shaw for its long-term commitment to designing products created to be a force for good for people and planet.”