Cali launches new Shorebreak laminate collection

By FCNews Staff
ShorebreakSan Diego—Cali is launching its Shorebreak laminate collection. This next-gen product is billed as a game-changer for homeowners and design professionals seeking a sophisticated yet practical stone-look flooring option.

Shorebreak is designed to enable premium upgrades for kitchens, bathrooms and spaces demanding complete waterproof protection with astonishing textural authenticity. This high-performance laminate flooring offers marble and porcelain visuals in a user-friendly, click-lock tile. Lighter, more resilient and easier to install and maintain than genuine stone, Shorebreak tiles aim to redefine the very essence of luxury flooring.

“Cali’s commitment has always been to push the boundaries of innovation, style and realism,” said Doug Jackson, Cali president. “Shorebreak is a testament to that promise. We’ve crafted these tiles, ensuring they not only capture the beauty of natural stone but also offer unparalleled performance. Our goal was to provide a product that lives up to what our customers have come to expect of Cali in terms of design and practical needs. Shorebreak is our answer to that.”

Noteworthy Shorebreak features:

  • Smarter than stone: Unlike traditional marble, Shorebreak tiles feel warmer, are lightweight and incredibly user-friendly when it comes to installation and cleaning.
  • Exceptional durability: Shielded by a protective overlay with an AC4 wear rating, tiles are waterproof, pet-friendly and designed to withstand the hustle and bustle of busy homes.
  • Health first: Prioritizing occupant health, Shorebreak tiles are FloorScore certified and low-VOC, ensuring optimum indoor air quality.
  • Sound insulation: Tiles are backed by an attached XPS pad for improved acoustic dampening and more pleasant indoor spaces.
  • Trusted design: Like all Cali flooring collections, Shorebreak is covered by a 50-year residential and 15-year commercial warranty.

Drawing from the core attributes of natural marble, travertine and slate, the Shorebreak collection is right in line with current design trends. Tiles deliver depth, dimension and organic design, making them a prime choice for today’s homeowner.

The launch includes eight distinctive SKUs, with each tile measuring 23 17/32 inches long, 11 17/32 inches wide and 5/16-inch thick.

