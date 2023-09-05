Daltile collection selected for chic Yowie hotel

By FCNews Staff
Home News Daltile collection selected for chic Yowie hotel

YowiePhiladelphia, Penn.—Daltile’s Keystones collection is being featured prominently in the new look of the recently launched Yowie Hotel. Yowie is located in Philadelphia’s Queen Village, a historic neighborhood.  The hotel is the brainchild of entrepreneur, Shannon Maldonado, whose adjacent lifestyle shop/design studio was named “The Coolest Shop in Philadelphia” by Bon Apétit magazine. Yowie is billed as “offering a thoughtfully curated guest stay providing a unique experience,” fostered in part by each guest room being designed with a different bright color as its prominent vibe. Daltile’s Keystones tile collection helps bring this vision to life by providing a myriad of vibrant colors from which the hotel’s interior designer was able to choose.

“Color impacts the way we feel and our experience of a space,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Daltile. “One of today’s hottest trends, which I like to call ‘Elevate Life,’ is included in our Daltile Trend Report 2023. The trend of Elevate Life embodies a bold positivity, celebrated with mood-boosting colors that foster the desire for fun, surprise, humor and engagement by unleashing vibrant hues. The Yowie Hotel is a real-life example of lifting spirits by making every guest room a custom space, each bathed in a prominent color that differs from the other guest rooms in the hotel. Daltile’s Keystones tile collection was the perfect design tool for this project as it puts today’s most popular vibrant colors at an interior designer’s or homeowner’s fingertips to help them wrap their space in a color that creates just the right feel. For Yowie, Keystones’ Sunshine, Deep Purple, Waterfall, Black, Nautical Blue, Brownberry, Lime Sherbet and a custom Black Ebony and Arctic White pattern were selected to radiate fun energy in each space.”

Another important feature of our popular Keystones for both homes and commercial design is its suitability for wet spaces and its flexibility for both indoor and outdoor installation, including floors, walls, countertops, pools, shower floors and beyond, Grilli added. “The versatility of the collection’s color palette extends to the inclusion of important neutrals too.”

The Yowie’s new guest rooms also feature Daltile’s One Quartz countertops in a white/grey marble design for those parts of each custom space that needed a neutral backdrop—letting the pops of color created by brightly colored objects throughout the guest room shine.

The ground floor of the Yowie Hotel houses a retail space (the Yowie) and an adjacent café (Wim), serving both guests and the larger public. The Yowie store was actually owner Maldonado’s genesis project after transitioning from professional design team member for national brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and American Eagle—to entrepreneur. Her eclectic Yowie shop features many of the furniture and items that populate the hotel guest rooms. She envisions a hotel getaway experience that would be so cozy, guests might want to come downstairs to the gift shop and purchase the same type of coffee mug or chair that has enhanced their stay.

The aesthetic of the Yowie shop and adjoining Wim café favors an art gallery vibe with the wrap-around crispness of a white wall, ceiling and floor continuum. The café features a natural stone granite countertop from Daltile in Absolute Black. The first floor’s restroom floor and wall offset the surrounding white background by boasting custom patterns from Daltile’s Keystones tile collection in 1 x 1 square Nautical Blue, Arctic White and Black Ebony. The juxtaposition of these three colors aim to create movement and energy via a multi-check and striped pattern.

Previous articleDecocer ceramics mold a minimalist home
Next articleLarge metro markets see biggest housing slowdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Company

Daltile Statements program proves its worth to the flooring dealer

Steve Feldman - 0
Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, Mexico—Thirteen years after Daltile launched the Statements Elite Dealer Program, the 200-plus retailers who have taken on the platform...
Read more
News

Dal-Tile takes home Vendor of the Year 2023 award

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Dal-Tile recently received its second Vendor of the Year award from custom luxury homebuilder AR Homes. This is an exceptionally prestigious win, given...
Read more
Featured Post

Daltile Statements conference kicks off in Cabo

Steve Feldman - 0
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico—Daltile's multi-faceted conference for its Statements Elite Daltile Dealer Program at the Hardrock Resort has kicked off here this week. The...
Read more

Must Read

Featured Post

Natural disasters impact businesses across industry

Ken Ryan - 0
From floods and wildfires to destructive winds and even droughts, reports of extreme weather are becoming more common. No region of the country has...
Read more
Column

Learning to embrace the opportunities around you (part 1)

FCNews Columnist - 0
As a former military brat and current military spouse, I’ve seen floors constantly change under my feet—from unkempt linoleum in Colorado military housing to...
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic: Digital printing changes the game

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Digital printing may just now be making its way into the manufacturing process of some flooring categories, but for ceramic it has been changing...
Read more
Column

Why shop-at-home still makes good business sense

FCNews Columnist - 0
The pandemic certainly didn’t create the shop-at-home model (for years consumers purchased everything from electronics, food and other products online). However, it has certainly...
Read more
News

NAFCD announced 2023 annual convention speaker lineup

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—This fall, NAFCD and NBMDA plan to host a wide range of subject matter experts at the 2023 NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention. These...
Read more
Featured Post

‘Tuesday Tips:’ Taking advantage of industry opportunities

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/RRXKGZZbiXU Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X