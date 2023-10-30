NTCA names Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year winners

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced its 2023 Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year Award winners in both the residential and commercial categories.

Winners will be recognized during the NTCA Ambassador Reception on January 22 at TISE, in Las Vegas. The judging criteria looks at technical correctness of the tile installation, craftsmanship and artistry, the ability to resolve tile installation problems, mentoring others and continuing education.

On the commercial side, the winner is Tommy Vu, of Westway Construction Services Flooring Division in Houston, Texas. The recipient in the residential category is Joshua Nordstrom of Tierra Tile in Homer, Ala.

Vu was nominated for the award by Gary Sharpe, operations manager, Westside Construction Services Flooring Division. Nordstrom was nominated by three different people: Seth Ready, Ready Set Tile & Mosaic; Matthew Blood, Paragon Tile; and Chris Resti Crest Tile & Mosaic, Inc. This is the first time one person was nominated by multiple individuals.