Tile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, announced the annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog of Spanish tiles includes more than 140 ceramic series from over 35 Spanish companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide, which features a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Founded in 2013, Quick Ship has become a crucial asset for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals who work on time-sensitive projects and deadlines. The collection is updated annually to reflect current trends, innovations and technologies in tile production and design.

“We are elated to release the 11th consecutive expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain in the USA. “In an era of continually evolving design trends, Spanish tile manufacturers are always adapting their production processes to align with contemporary and dynamic styles. With a meticulously curated selection of exquisite Spanish ceramic products, the Quick Ship Collection serves as an invaluable resource that offers insight on cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S.”

With new Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection this year, the collection contains a library of products in a range of colors, finishes, formats and patterns. These new collections and more are available online at https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/.

With features that make it easy to search by product category or company name, the Quick Ship Collection is interactive and user-friendly. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description of each collection and of course the U.S. contact information for purchasing.

Previous article
Single-family starts post unexpected gain in September
Next article
Interface introduces Past Forward carpet line

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Interface introduces Past Forward carpet line

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface unveiled its newest carpet tile collection, Past Forward, offering new modern classics inspired by decades of iconic design. Available globally, the collection celebrates...
Read more
Featured Post

Single-family starts post unexpected gain in September

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite elevated mortgage rates averaging above 7%, single-family starts posted a solid gain in September as more buyers are turning to new homes...
Read more
Featured Post

Lack of resale boosts new home sales in September

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite mortgage rates that are at a 23-year high, new home sales posted a double-digit percentage gain in September because of a lack...
Read more
Featured Post

Mohawk, Plastic Bank fight waste, poverty

Reginald Tucker - 0
Monterey, Calif.—Mohawk, a leader in the field of environmental stewardship, has formed a partnership with Plastic Bank—a social enterprise empowering communities around the world...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 72nd home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Savannah, Ga.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 72nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett expands Contour LVT line

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, is refreshing its high-performing, premium Contour LVT offerings with two new design collections:...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X