Tile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, announced the annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog of Spanish tiles includes more than 140 ceramic series from over 35 Spanish companies.

The Quick Ship Collection is a reference guide, which features a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Founded in 2013, Quick Ship has become a crucial asset for U.S. based architects, designers and trade professionals who work on time-sensitive projects and deadlines. The collection is updated annually to reflect current trends, innovations and technologies in tile production and design.

“We are elated to release the 11th consecutive expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection,” said Rocamador Rubio, director of Tile of Spain in the USA. “In an era of continually evolving design trends, Spanish tile manufacturers are always adapting their production processes to align with contemporary and dynamic styles. With a meticulously curated selection of exquisite Spanish ceramic products, the Quick Ship Collection serves as an invaluable resource that offers insight on cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S.”

With new Tile of Spain companies added to the Quick Ship Collection this year, the collection contains a library of products in a range of colors, finishes, formats and patterns. These new collections and more are available online at https://tileofspainusa.com/quickship/.

With features that make it easy to search by product category or company name, the Quick Ship Collection is interactive and user-friendly. Each entry includes the series name, an image, sizes available, a detailed description of each collection and of course the U.S. contact information for purchasing.