Interface introduces Past Forward carpet line

Atlanta—Interface unveiled its newest carpet tile collection, Past Forward, offering new modern classics inspired by decades of iconic design. Available globally, the collection celebrates 50 years of modular carpet tile innovation at Interface. It merges historic design motifs with bold patterns and color palettes tailored to meet the demands of today’s commercial spaces.

“The collection, drawing inspiration from fashion’s heritage trend and the revival of 60s and 70s furniture design, offers a peek into 50 years of carpet tile designs,” noted David Oakey, founder of David Oakey Designs and exclusive product designer for Interface. “The design process involved research and dialogues with pioneers in carpet tile manufacturing to capture the romance of historical designs and how these have evolved. This culminated in a fusion of ideas, taking inspiration from Axminster and Wilton designs alongside hand-painted motifs, artfully reimagined with today’s advanced tufting technology. The result is unmatched versatility, enabling the creation of uniquely expressive, serene, and stylish spaces.”

50 years of iconic design, reimagined

With 14 products featuring a bold color palette, Past Forward reinvigorates decades-old designs, blending retro charm with contemporary design sensibilities. The collection offers a range of dynamic carpet tile styles, including ornate rococo and renaissance visuals, retro patterns with scribbles and boxes, vintage-inspired patchwork styles and traditional Turkish motifs. The result is a versatile collection that harmonizes familiarity with the exceptional performance of modular carpet tile.

Designed to be an innovative area rug solution, Past Forward can help define areas for relaxing, productivity or collaborative work. The styles can also help delineate room borders, support wayfinding or be featured in wall-to-wall installation for maximum impact.

The collection serves as an ideal accent for other Interface carpet tiles, nora rubber and LVT styles, enabling designers to create beautifully balanced and purposeful spaces.

Patterns of the past, constructed for the future

The Past Forward collection bridges design heritage with modern ingenuity and echoes Interface’s commitment toward sustainability. By using processes and materials that deliver a low carbon footprint and include recycled content, the collection aligns with Interface’s goal to reduce its emissions while helping customers lower the carbon footprint of the spaces they create.

Past Forward is made from 100% recycled content nylon. Like all Interface flooring, Past Forward is carbon neutral throughout its life cycle as part of the third-party verified Carbon Neutral Floors program.