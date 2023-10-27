Single-family starts post unexpected gain in September

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostSingle-family starts post unexpected gain in September

Washington, D.C.—Despite elevated mortgage rates averaging above 7%, single-family starts posted a solid gain in September as more buyers are turning to new homes because of a dearth of inventory in the resale market, according to the National Association of Home Building (NAHB).

Overall housing starts increased 7% in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million units, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The September reading of 1.36 million starts is the number of housing units builders would begin if development kept this pace for the next 12 months. Within this overall number, single-family starts increased 3.2% to a 963,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate. However, single-family starts are 12.8% lower year-to-date due to higher interest rates. The multifamily sector, which includes apartment buildings and condos, increased 17.6% to an annualized 395,000 pace.

“The uptick in single-family production was somewhat unexpected as our latest builder surveys indicate that starts are likely to weaken in the months ahead due to recent higher mortgage rates that were near 7.6% in mid-October,” said Alicia Huey, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and a custom home builder and developer from Birmingham, Ala. “Meanwhile, builders also continue to face persistent labor shortages, a lack of buildable lots and higher financing costs for acquisition and development loans.”

NAHB chief economist, Robert Dietz, added, “Despite ongoing challenges in the market, the housing deficit of resale inventory continues to provide some market support for builders. Because of a lack of existing homes in the marketplace, 31% of homes available for sale in August were new construction. This compares with a historical average in the 12-14% range. But in another sign that higher interest rates have slowed the market, the number of single-family homes under construction in September was 674,000, which is almost 15% lower than a year ago.”

On a regional and year-to-date basis, combined single-family and multifamily starts are 23.3% lower in the Northeast, 12.9% lower in the Midwest, 7.8% lower in the South and 16.9% lower in the West.

Overall permits decreased 4.4% to a 1.47 million unit annualized rate in September. Single-family permits increased 1.8% to a 965,000 unit rate. Single-family permits are down 13.4% year-to-date. Multifamily permits decreased 14.3% to an annualized 508,000 pace.

Looking at regional permit data on a year-to-date basis, permits are 22.3% lower in the Northeast, 16.6% lower in the Midwest, 12.7% lower in the South and 17.6% lower in the West.

The number of apartments under construction is near 1 million units and will be falling in the months ahead.

Previous article
Lack of resale boosts new home sales in September
Next article
Tile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Interface introduces Past Forward carpet line

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface unveiled its newest carpet tile collection, Past Forward, offering new modern classics inspired by decades of iconic design. Available globally, the collection celebrates...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, announced the annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection....
Read more
Featured Post

Lack of resale boosts new home sales in September

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite mortgage rates that are at a 23-year high, new home sales posted a double-digit percentage gain in September because of a lack...
Read more
Featured Post

Mohawk, Plastic Bank fight waste, poverty

Reginald Tucker - 0
Monterey, Calif.—Mohawk, a leader in the field of environmental stewardship, has formed a partnership with Plastic Bank—a social enterprise empowering communities around the world...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 72nd home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Savannah, Ga.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 72nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett expands Contour LVT line

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a global leader in innovative and sustainable flooring solutions, is refreshing its high-performing, premium Contour LVT offerings with two new design collections:...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X