Info-Tech Research names XGS’ Millbank CIO Award winner

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Xpress Global Systems LLC (XGS), a leader in the nationwide transportation of home improvement supplies, announces that Daniel Millbank, Sr., director – information technology, has been recognized as a 2023 Info-Tech CIO Award winner in the Large & Enterprise Business division by Info-Tech Research Group.

During his tenure at XGS, Millbank has spearheaded pivotal projects, showcasing his commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Notably, he led the implementation of the XGS Customer Portal, Transportation Management System (TMS), and Warehouse Management System (WMS).

These initiatives have streamlined internal processes and enhanced the overall customer experience.

Millbank’s commitment to cybersecurity has elevated XGS to best in class within the Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) industry. The cybersecurity measures his team has executed ensure the protection of sensitive information and maintain the trust of customers and partners. His strategic expertise and visionary approach have been instrumental in developing robust strategies, roadmaps and action plans that drive transformative improvement at every level of the company.

Beyond his role in technology implementation, Millbank played a critical role in the seamless merger and integration of three acquired companies into XGS. His adept leadership and strategic guidance ensured a smooth transition, fostering collaboration and synergy among the combined entities.

Since 2016, the Info-Tech CIO Awards have recognized outstanding industry leaders for delivering exceptional value to their organizations and achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction in Info-Tech’s CIO Business Vision program.

To see the complete list of winners and learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.infotech.com/benchmarking/cio-awards