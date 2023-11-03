QFloors kicks off 2023 Users Conference

Springdale, Utah—QFloors, designer of a host of flooring-specific software solutions and programs for specialty retailers, has officially kicked off its 2023 Users Conference here at the mouth of the beautiful Zion National Park.

The conference is designed to gather the company’s users together to not only bring them up to speed on what’s new with the software and programming but to allow flooring dealers to network and discuss solutions that work for them peer-to-peer.

“This is our third conference, and the value is sometimes as simple as one nugget of information,” said Brad Lenz, who co-owns Rice’s More Than Floors in Marshfield, Wis., with his wife Kerry Lenz. “I remember we were here and it was Waylon [Reeves] from White River Flooring who gave us the nugget of exact timekeeping with QFloors, and that completely revolutionized the way we do job costing. Well, that one nugget really paid for the trip in my eyes.”

The conference is also a fantastic opportunity for users to learn what’s new and what they can expect to come down the pike as far as new features and programming, integration partnerships and more. Two of the company’s integrated partners were at the event to highlight the advantages of these integrations—Mobile Marketing and Roomvo.

The 2023 QFloors Users Conference also gave QFloors the opportunity to address the sweeping consolidation that has occurred over the last two years—Rollmaster was acquired by Broadlume in 2021; RFMS was acquired by Cyncly in 2022; and Mobile Marketing was acquired by Cyncly in 2023.

Chad Ogden, QFloors CEO, was quick to address any speculation that the company would be selling to private equity or outside entities. “A few years ago there was a rumor put out into the industry that we were going to be purchased by Cyncly,” he said. “We want to reassure you that that is not going to happen. I don’t care how much pressure people put on us—we will not be doing this. It would be the worst thing for our customers and the industry as a whole.”

(More on this event will be showcased in the next issue of FCNews.)