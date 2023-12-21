Yet another visit from St. Nicholas

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

We were celebrating Marquis’ purchase of Harris and Kraus.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care

In hopes that ad dollars would soon be there.

The FCNews team nestled all snug in their beds,

While nightmares of late nights danced in their heads.

Megan in her kerchief and Reggie in his cap,

Wondering how many more years they’d have to put up with this crap.



When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

It was a recent migrant as mad as a hatter.

He stomped on the lawn and kicked at our door

He came down from his fentanyl and was looking for more.



Then came a sound like sleigh bells a ringing

Could it be Santa Claus with gifts he’s a bringing?

Away to the window I flew like a flash,

Dustin was celebrating, we have 50% more cash.

It wasn’t a Christmas present from ol’ St. Nick;

We finally finished paying off our partner Mike Blick.



The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

Gave lustre to pallets of Floorte Pro.

When, what to my wondering sight should appear,

But a bunch of Daltonites spreading holiday cheer.

I recognized the leader as I stood there in awe,

I knew in a moment it was Tim Baucom from Shaw.



More rapid than eagles his coursers they came,

And he whistled, and shouted, “We had not one claim.”

The team he brought numbered seven or eight

The Upton was Herb, I wish it was Kate.



I looked to my left, I looked to my right,

And that’s when I saw a familiar sight.

A little old man, so lively and quick,

I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick.



With a smile on his face he began to approach,

He’d returned from Antigua where he hung with Piet Dossche.

“Can you please tell me who’s been naughty and nice;

If not you then maybe someone from TISE.”

When it comes to naughty I think of Sam Bankman-Fried

That’s a naughty guy who’s motivated by greed.

Some elite college presidents weren’t so nice;

They chose free speech over hate; one paid a steep price.

I will say one thing that made me berserk

Were people whose balance entails more life and less work.

Talk to your friend, talk to your neighbor,

Everyone’s challenge is finding good labor.

There are a lot of things that I purposely missed

I’m not talking politics ‘cause people get pissed.

So rather than anger so many or a few,

Let’s just stick to the year in review.

We began with two things plauging the nation,

A political divide and record-high inflation.

Crime and corruption dulled some cities’ pull,

Leaving too many buildings more empty than full.

Soon we would see a price drop in oil

As Indusparquet promoted Jodie Doyle.

Russia and Ukraine continued to clash;

Southwind’s new president is named Drew Hash.

Retail got off to a pretty strong start

Despite media’s projections of things falling apart.

The job market’s strong, unemployment still low

So spending on flooring continued to grow.

One thing on which we all could agree

Is that optimism reigned at TISE ’23.

The industry’s top trade show continues to thrive

Enhanced by the successful FCNews’ Live.

The videos we offered had 20x more views

Proving once again with us you don’t lose.

Mannington at Surfaces would tout and allege

It has the most realistic LVT thanks to Crafted Edge.

Across the floor Mohawk showed all they could

A new ColorWall, Signature and, of course, RevWood.

The Air Force brought down a Chinese spy balloon

Off Myrtle Beach; luckily not Calhoun.

The government pushed for more electric than gas

My rented Tesla in Quebec was a pain in the ass.

UFLPA forced LVT to get detained

Another reason supply chains were strained.

We had an ex-president who they looked to indict

But his popularity didn’t plummet, unlike Bud Light.

America’s Floor Source made a good bet

By hiring industry veteran Michel Vermette.

Interest rates jumped to a 22-year high

As the Fed’s fiscal policy made homes tough to buy.

Valinge and Bjelin were next to join forces,

Jamann Step and Dixie were among the divorces.

Alliance unveiled the Perfect Home solution,

Later Mohawk would tout a Retail Revolution.

Cali continued to gain market traction

Under the leadership of my friend Doug Jackson.

The Dossches decided to get back in the game

Canopy’s the brand, IFC the company name.

Steve and Dustin went to Spain

Barberan’s digital printing technology is just insane.

Then we took two days in Rome

Saw the Vatican and Colisseum, then went home.

We lost a retail icon in FCA’s Bob Hill

EF strengthened national accounts by hiring Jeff Dill.

Hollywood writers went on strike

No new episodes of the series I like.

AHF revitalized the Armstrong brand

Progress being made under Brian Carson’s command.

Natural disasters impacted sales

Guys became gals, females now males.

Cyncly bought RFMS, then Carol Cross

Now comes my annual mention of the late Steve Joss.

Surfaces saw Amie Gilmore return to the mix

We said farewell to Teague but we still have Hicks.

Keith Campbell stepped down, Zehner’s the new chair,

Five generations are extremely rare.

Mannington then promoted Jimmy Tuley

Soon college campuses would get unruly.

Because on Oct. 7 whether on CNN or Fox News

We witnessed Hamas’ sinister attack on the Jews.

Common sense suggests you side against terrorism

But I never realized the degree of antisemitism.

Mohawk/Plastic Bank fights ocean pollution

Reducing the sea’s plastic waste is the desired solution.

AHF hadn’t made a purchase in a quite a while

But in October bought Crossville; now they’re in tile.

The president of China came to town

Homeless encampments miraculously came down.

Chris Dillon was tapped to take the lead at Kährs

George Santos was expelled; he belongs behind bars.

St. Nick then asked about the flooring landscape

I said I believe we’re in generally good shape.

The only thing I currently fear

Is that 2024 is an election year.

As November approaches people get numb

They sit and watch and wait for the outcome.



And with that St. Nick sprang to his sleigh

As we readied for night to turn into day.

In that instant he bid me farewell for the year

Wishing my days bring me hope, joy and cheer.

On a serious note, our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for reading and supporting FCNews throughout the year. We could not be who we are without you. The friendships I have forged with so many of you are cherished. Your support when my mom passed earlier this year will never be forgotten. Happy holidays to everyone, and we’ll catch you on the other side in 2024.