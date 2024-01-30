FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Derek Welbourn to discuss what’s new at the Inhaus booth at TISE 2024!
FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Inhaus
RELATED ARTICLES
Karndean Designflooring unveils new Art Select designs
Export, Penn.—With new wood- and stone-inspired looks for its high-end Art Select collection, Karndean Designflooring aims to set the standard for premium luxury vinyl...
Thrive matter nylon 6 receives material health certificate
Bristol, Va.—Thrive matter nylon 6 fiber has achieved a C2C Certified Material Health Certificate at Silver and Gold levels, as verified by the Cradle...
FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Tarkett Home
https://youtu.be/uK9AGtGnrFo FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Jason Surratt to discuss what's new at the Tarkett Home booth at TISE 2024!
FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Innovative Flooring Supply
https://youtu.be/i0H8qPdReI0 FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Bill Friend to discuss what's new at the Innovative Flooring Supply booth at TISE 2024!
FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Engineered Floors
https://youtu.be/z-ALKPFraD8 FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Shawn Mehr to discuss what's new at the Engineered Floors booth at TISE 2024!
Jufeng, i4F partner on laminate technologies
Las Vegas—Jufeng (Vietnam Jufeng New Materials Co., Ltd.) has signed two i4F license agreements for use of i4F technologies on its laminate flooring. Jufeng...