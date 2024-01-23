Floors & More convention off to the ‘races’

By FCNews Staff
Vinnie Virga, Jr., leading the breakout sessions.

Las Vegas—The 2024 Floors & More convention kicked off today under the theme “Supercharged” as members from around the country convened here ahead of TISE 2024. Day one activities included a trade show exhibition, member breakout sessions and a keynote from Vinnie Virga, Sr., CEO of the group.

“I think it’s going to be a choppy year but also a great year,” Virga told members in attendance. “I also think it’s a good time to upgrade your team by adding new members to your staff.”

In his opening address, Virga cited newly released data showing positive consumer confidence—which bodes well for the floor covering industry. He also pointed to improving economic conditions, including a slowdown in the rate of inflation as well as declining mortgage rates.

At the same time, however, Virga said challenges lie ahead. To that end, he offered advice on how members can build sales in the current economic environment. “How do you eat an elephant?” he asked rhetorically? “One bite at a time. You’ll need to break it into small pieces and have a plan of attack.”

Vinnie Virga, Jr., Floors & More vice president, also shared tips for members. He advised attendees to set at least three objectives for their business for the new year. He also encouraged members to make at least two new contacts while at convention and sign up at least one new vendor.

Julian Dossche, far left, walks attendees through the latest offering from IFC, a new vendor to the Floors & More fold.

“We are not going to slow down at all, we are going to put the pedal to the metal in 2024,” Virga Jr. told attendees. “We project we will be up more than 100 members and upwards of 125 locations by the end of the year. That’s even more aggressive than the growth we saw in 2023.”

(Look for more on the 2024 Floors & More convention in an upcoming edition of FCNews.)

