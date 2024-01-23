Bauwerk announces plant relocation for Somerset brand

Somerset, Ky.—Somerset Hardwood Flooring, a Bauwerk Group company, has announced the relocation of its engineered hardwood flooring production to Somerset, Ky. According to Dan Natkin, chief commercial officer, the move will add between 20 and 50 new jobs while supporting the local economy.

“We have over 25 million square feet of solid hardwood capacity and close to 10 million square feet of engineered,” Natkin stated, noting the capacity remains unchanged despite the move—which largely entails a shift in equipment. “We expect to be up and running in the second quarter, and we have built the work in process goods to carry us through to that point.”

As a result of this relocation, the plant in Crossville, Tenn., will be closed by the end of the first quarter of 2024. “We anticipate minimal impact to service related to this consolidation,” Natkin noted. “This change will allow for all manufacturing to be on one physical site, increasing efficiencies, quality and carving the pathway for future growth and investment.”