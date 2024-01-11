MeasureSquare to exhibit at Domotex 2024

Hannover, Germany—MeasureSquare, a provider of innovative flooring takeoff estimation solutions, is participating in Domotex 2024. Held here every year, the show will be held January 11 – 14. MeasureSquare joins 1,000 other exhibitors and will present with its management team at their booth.

MeasureSquare will unveil its latest advancements in estimation technology and beyond. Attendees will have the chance to see a live demo of its best-selling products, such as MeasureSquare Commercial Edition, a flooring takeoff estimating software designed to help users win more bids. The software estimates all types of flooring, including carpet, sheet vinyl, tile and hardwood, generates detailed reports, bid proposals, POs, WOs in minutes and much more.

“We are thrilled to participate in Domotex 2024 and present our latest innovations in flooring measurement technology,” said Steven Wang, CEO of MeasureSquare. “Our goal is to empower flooring professionals with cutting-edge tools that enhance efficiency, accuracy and overall project success. Domotex provides an excellent opportunity to connect with industry leaders, showcase our advancements and gather valuable insights.”

MeasureSquare Mobile is the mobile counterpart in the line of products. It empowers on-the-go contractors, sales reps, estimators and installers to estimate flooring projects and create quotes anytime, anywhere. The mobile app allows users to provide pricing options and variations to the customer with ease and generate seam diagrams, tile layouts and 3D models automatically.

MeasureSquare Multifamily Edition is specifically designed for the unique needs of multifamily housing projects. Tackle apartment replacement, property renovation and even new construction projects with the flooring takeoff estimating software. It is designed for large-scale developments, manage properties, unit types, variations, contract pricing quotes and bid price variations.

Measure Square team members will be on hand to provide live demonstrations of the featured products, offering attendees a firsthand experience of the capabilities and benefits these solutions bring to the flooring market

MeasureSquare invites all attendees, industry professionals and media representatives to visit booth A45 in Hall 023 at Domotex 2024 to explore its products.