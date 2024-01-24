Multifamily market poised for a turnaround

In a promising turn for the rental market, multifamily housing is on the rebound, fueled by a trifecta of favorable factors. Lower lending rates and improving economic conditions are injecting a renewed vigor into property investments while bolstering confidence among builders and developers.

“Overall, last year was a challenging year with higher interest rates while people not moving hurt the multifamily and builder business,” said Tracy Wyrick, vice president of sales, builder and multifamily, Engineered Floors. “We expect it to be better this year with the second half being the strongest.”

The projected uptick in multifamily housing, which is approximately 95% for-rent, is underscored by a notable surge in housing starts and completions. Multifamily units under construction climbed last month to 404,000 annualized units, the highest tally since July and a 9% increase over the month prior, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Meanwhile, the November rate for housing completions for buildings with five units or more jumped 26.5% over the seasonally adjusted annual rate in October to 472,000.

Still, the numbers must be taken with a grain of salt as the November housing starts figure was 34% less than the same month the prior year while authorizations of units declined nearly 10% over October 2023 to 435,000. “I think builder projects on hold are delayed until financing costs come down,” said Brian Carson, AHF Products president and CEO. “You have to design the property, get permits and arrange the financing—so there is a little bit of a lag.”

As construction activity closed in 2023, the multifamily market experienced a decline amid tight lending conditions and the largest number of units under construction since 1973. “Apartment construction is expected to post a 15% decline for 2023 and a larger drop in 2024, with multifamily starts down 17%,” said Robert Dietz, senior vice president and chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). “The market will stabilize as lending conditions improve later in the year.”

The multifamily sector—which represents a bit of a mixed bag—includes everything from apartments and condos to senior living spaces, student housing and factory-built homes. In the multifamily market, low housing affordability for single-family homes will keep many buyers in the rental market or push others to choose condos or townhouses.

Last year saw a confluence of factors that wiped away positive gains made in the multifamily sector the prior year. These ranged from surging construction materials costs and financing rates to inflationary and lingering supply chain issues. “In multifamily, interest rates have put some projects on the shelf until the cost of capital comes down and the projects pencil out again,” said Todd Hershauer, director, builder and multifamily, Mannington.

Others, including Graham Howerton, president, FEI Group—the nation’s largest network of interior/exterior finish contractors and interior finish showrooms—agreed. “The cost of capital, plus an increase in construction materials costs, impacted the construction market,” he said. “Property managers and owners pulled back significantly on capital improvements. Common and corner area improvements and amenity upgrades are important to multifamily contractors.”

Meanwhile, confidence in the market for new multifamily housing was in negative territory for the third quarter, according to results from a newly released Multifamily Market Survey (MMS), which measures builder and developer sentiment about current production conditions in the apartment and condo market. “High operating costs are creating problems for existing properties, especially affordable properties, and the cost and reduced availability of credit is making it difficult to finance new projects,” said Lance Swank, chairman of NAHB’s Multifamily Council and president and CEO of Sterling Group, located in Mishawaka, Ind.

Stalled momentum

After a stunning year in 2022—the best in terms of new units since 1985, a Dodge Construction Network report shows—multifamily starts plummeted and were down 17% year-to-date through the first 10 months of 2023. “Tighter lending standards and declining investment hurt the sector in 2023,” said Sarah Martin, associate director of forecasting, Dodge. “This will be magnified moving forward as multifamily units started in 2021 and 2022 begin to hit the market, pushing up vacancy rates.”