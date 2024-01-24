First steps in reaching next-gen installers

The grassroots work that the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) has done with technical colleges around the country is beginning to bear fruit. At Georgia Northwest Technical College (GNTC), class is now in session with the inaugural participation of dual enrollment high school students from Dalton Academy. With classes running Monday to Thursday, this program consists of 300 contact hours of training for carpet, hardwood, resilient and tile installation. On Fridays, students engage in the school’s full-time virtual program to fulfill the remaining coursework required for graduation.

In early December, a pivotal parent/student open house took place in the flooring lab at GNTC. The purpose was to acquaint the students with the flooring program as a viable option for their ongoing education and career development. It’s important that sustainable recruitment commence before the college-age phase to fully expose the flooring industry to a new generation of talent.

Dual enrollment, which allows high school students to undertake college classes while still enrolled in high school, is a strategic approach. These classes earn both high school and college credits, offering the potential benefit of reducing the number of college courses needed or those in pursuit of a non-degree career—ultimately leading to cost savings.

Those institutions that are participating in the program have been extremely enthusiastic. Matthew Mederios, Ed.D., principal of The Dalton Academy, said he is “thrilled that these students have the opportunity to leverage dual enrollment during the final semester of their senior year, completing the Flooring Installer program at GNTC before their high school graduation ceremony. This accomplishment ensures they are not only career-ready but also qualified for lucrative employment opportunities.”

Mederios is not alone. Kristi Hart, M.S. and GNTC director of High School Initiatives, was “delighted to see these high school seniors from Dalton Public Schools participating in our Flooring Installation Technician program. This dual enrollment opportunity offers them far more than academic credits—it provides a direct pathway to a promising career in the flooring industry.”

The significance of this program for these students cannot be overstated. “It’s a chance to explore a specialized field, gain practical knowledge and enter the workforce with confidence and competence,” Hart stated. “I am so pleased to be a small part of the team of people who are fostering a pipeline of talent that will contribute to the flooring industry’s growth and innovation.”

The connection between FCEF and Dalton Academy was established through an introduction made by a local retailer, Sinclair Myers of Myers Carpets in Dalton. The idea, according to Myers, emerged during discussions about the Georgia Match program at an education foundation board meeting. Georgia Match, designed for all high school seniors in Georgia, guides them toward schools and universities that align with their preferences.

Myers noted the benefits of the education and skills acquired in trade schools, leading to prosperous careers with minimal student debt. “I’m very excited about the opportunity for these students to become entrepreneurs and reap the benefits of a flooring installer,” Myers stated.

Kaye Whitener is director of operations for the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.