WFCA reveals event lineup for TISE 2024

Las Vegas—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) unveiled its lineup of events at TISE 2024, all centered around the theme “Grow with Us.” This year’s program promises a blend of educational sessions, networking opportunities and special events tailored for industry professionals, primarily taking place at WFCA booth #2413.

The distinguished speakers and engaging sessions are designed to empower professionals with insights into the latest trends and industry developments, providing valuable perspectives for the future. Noteworthy industry events will include prestigious award presentations and a happy hour for first-time attendees.

Participants are encouraged to join the ‘Inner Circle’ sessions, exclusive gatherings that offer a unique opportunity to interact with industry experts and WFCA leadership. These sessions facilitate discussions on issues and topics directly relevant to participants’ businesses and growth. Serving as a dynamic platform for networking, learning and inspiration, these informal sessions foster collaboration and development within the flooring industry.

Highlighted events include:

BREAKOUT ROOMS (ticketed sessions): TISE PULSE Seminars

Leadership by the Letter, Scott Humphrey, January 25, 1-1:45 pm

WFCA Booth #2413 Highlights

Wednesday, January 24:

10:00 am: Jeff King, WFCA general counsel, Independent Contractors—They Keep Changing the Rules

11:00 am: Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO, SEAL Leadership Program

2:00 pm: Steve Abernathy, WFCA COO, The Bottom Line: Navigating Economic Horizons in 2024 for the Flooring Industry

3:00 pm: Jeff King, WFCA general counsel, Legal Issues—What is Your Issue?

3:30 pm: Tom Jennings Champion Award Presentation Honoring Michael Faust and Chad Ogden

5:00-6:30 pm: First Timer’s Event, sponsored by Informa

Thursday, January 25: Women’s Day with the WFCA

11:00 am: Stacy Eickhoff, senior VP risk strategies, Seeing the Way Forward in a Complex World

2:00 pm: Michelle Winters, Rachel Berlin, Women in the Flooring Business, Women in Leadership

3:30 pm: Luminary Award Presentation honoring Kathy Young

3:45 pm: Outstanding Industry Leadership Award honoring Emily Finkell, Michelle Winters

4:00 pm: Panel discussion participants: Kathy Young, Emily Finkell, Michelle Winters, Amy Rush-Imber (Moderator), Creating Success as a Female in the Flooring Industry

The International Surface Event takes place from January 24 to 26, 2024. Retailers and individual attendees can register for FREE using WFCA’s Exclusive Member pass by clicking here.