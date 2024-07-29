AHF Products announces ‘Wood Wow’ initiative

By FCNews Staff
Wood WowMountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced a new partnership with HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” stars and hardwood flooring experts—Dave and Jenny Marrs—for its new national “Wood Wow” campaign. This initiative aims to promote the benefits and value of hardwood flooring to help consumers understand the difference between real wood and wood-look flooring products and to give retail sales associates (RSAs) the necessary tools to help customers make informed buying decisions.

“Hardwood flooring is the gold standard for homeowners—it’s not just about luxury, it’s a wise financial and sustainable choice,” said Brian Carson, CEO of AHF Products. “We know many people dream of having real hardwood floors, but the upfront cost can be a hurdle. That’s why we want them to understand the undeniable benefits. We’re excited to kick off ‘Wood Wow’ with Dave and Jenny Marrs, two home build, renovation and interior design experts who are well-known for their support of natural wood flooring, to help inform homeowners how hardwood combines sustainability with the latest technology innovations, lasts longer than other flooring options and increases their home value, making it a worthwhile investment.”

Dave Marrs said wood is always the duo’s first choice. The design stars believe real wood, despite its initial cost, is worth the investment as the flooring is scratch resistant, dent resistant and water resistant—not to mention, according to Jenny Marrs, real wood is durable and adds character to almost any home.

Hardwood: Easy choice for consumers, easy sell for RSAs

The “Wood Wow” retail program will include new sales tools to incentivize and educate the salesperson—including a few “wow” surprises from the Marrs themselves.

“When consumers look to replace or remodel floors, they undoubtably will opt for hardwood,” says Chris King, vice president – sales, who says it’s important for RSAs to dispel misconceptions about wood flooring, namely that it’s expensive and hard to care for. “It’s up to flooring dealers to be knowledgeable about the benefits of today’s hardwood floors so they can adequately communicate the newest features and time-proven benefits of real wood to customers.”

AHF Products offers various nationally recognized residential and commercial hardwood flooring brands, including Bruce, Hartco, Robbins, LM Flooring, Tmbr and others. 100% of AHF’s solid wood products and most engineered wood products are made in the USA. By offering such a diverse variety of hardwood products across a range of price points, AHF positions its retail partners to make hardwood the product of choice for their customers. By removing the barriers to hardwood flooring, retailers can provide the customer with the product they truly want.

