Daltile expands quartz portfolio

Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched three new designs into its One Quartz extra-large quartz slab program. These new products are among the largest quartz slab products in the world.

“These new extra-large slabs exemplify how the beauty of marble and stone visuals nicely combine with the durability and low-maintenance of quartz—and at a price that easily fits into both residential and commercial budgets,” said Roy Viana, director of natural stone and slab for Dal-Tile LLC. “With quartz, you can add gorgeous natural stone looks to your home’s design in a material that stands up to real life activity, perfect for kitchens. These quartz slabs are non-porous, scratch resistant, and stain resistant, and can be used on walls, backsplashes, and countertops. Our quartz slabs are an excellent way to bring both glamour and durability to commercial spaces also.”

All collection are proudly made in the USA and are available nationwide.

Newly launched this year

Outer Banks

Outer Banks combines the richness of delicate golds and sandy-colored veining with a polished, off-white background. The intricate pattern adds dimension to this simple stone-look visual. Outer Banks is available in both 2 cm and 3 cm thickness in the 136” x 79” super jumbo-slab sizing, suitable for any countertop, backsplash or wallcovering applications.

Calacatta Bolt

The artistic flow of the rich marble-look of Calacatta Bolt is designed to be striking in its space. The depth of the contrast between the off-white slab and the thick black marble-like veining creates a unique yet dramatic statement. This 136” x 79” super jumbo-polished slab comes in 2 cm and 3 cm thickness, suitable for a wall, backsplash or countertop application.

Telluride

The subtle, pencil-like details of Telluride are intended to establish a unique visual that boasts purity of design. The understated simplicity of the polished off-white background combined with soft grey veining aims to add both modernity and serenity to a space. This marble-look design is available in 2 cm and 3 cm thickness and 136” x 79” super jumbo-slab dimensions. Suitable for wall, backsplash and countertop applications.

Previously launched this year

Valor Gold

Daltile’s Valor Gold was designed to meld beauty with understated luxury through the use of a clean, white background infused with warmer golden tones. The resulting cream palette is accented with slightly feathered veining for a marble design that provides depth and realism. Valor Gold is versatile, suitalbe for either a modern or traditional setting. The 136”x79” super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished or lava surface.

Monument White

Daltile’s Monument White is a warm marble look background showcasing flowing veins that almost appear to be nature’s version of kintsugi. Thin grey and gold veining is accented by tiny flecks of mirrored material to add a reflective quality to the surface. The 136”x79” super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished or matte surface.

Coronado White

With Coronado White’s overall soft appealing stone visual, the delight is in the details. Viewing from afar, the surface will appear a monochromatic white, but viewed more closely, a swirling pattern appears across the entire slab. This collection blends in gentle streaks of off-white, sprinkled with flecks of glass, mirror and grey colored shards. The 136”x79” super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface.

Black Canyon

This marble design is said to immediately add intrigue to a space. Atop the onyx black background, several high-contrast thick white veins seem to cut through the darkness, tamed by additional thin gold, grey veining. The result is a deep statement design. The 136”x79” super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface.

Acadia Black

Daltile’s Acadia Black is a deep, pure black background swirled with a chalky black fusion that is meant to bring additional depth to the surface. Upon this backdrop, mirrored and dark flecks appear throughout, creating an elevated granite visual. The 136”x79” super jumbo-sized quartz slab is available in both 2 and 3 cm thicknesses, with a polished surface.