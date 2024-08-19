Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning edge?

By Reginald Tucker
HomeFeatured PostRetailers weigh in: What's your winning edge?

(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and small, to explain what they’re looking forward to most.)

Reason to attend: Promos/Products/Specials

Sonja Early Betts
manager
Early’s Carpet, Amissville, Va.

Promotions. Mohawk gives Edge dealers creative ideas to drive traffic to their stores. We actually just had a Blake the Rhino blow-up here at our store to try to catch people’s eyes, get them more interested in SmartStrand. I love it. We sell a lot of SmartStrand carpet. Having Blake here gives people an opportunity to actually ask, ‘Hey, why do you have a rhino in your store?’ We often overlap our advertising for Early’s with Mohawk’s national campaigns.
We’re also doing a promo where we do area rug giveaways for teachers right before the kids go back to school. We give all the teachers a 6 x 9 if they show us their badge and they work or live in the three counties that we sell to. It’s a good way to get people to come in and see your store if they’ve never seen or heard of you—it’s good advertising.
And once we get the customers to come into the store, then we can direct them to the product that’s right for their application.

Product launches. I am very excited about the new stuff that’s coming out at Edge. We do get a little “sneak peek” beforehand, but when it’s actually released you get to see the final—what they ended up doing. We carry all the major brands—Mohawk, Karastan, Godfrey Hirst, Pergo. RevWood is my go-to, and now they have expanded it to different tiers.

Specials. We attend Edge for the access to the new products and specials at the show. We like it when Mohawk has specials for us to buy. I feel like that’s another opportunity to see what they have to offer. That’s another benefit I like about going to the Edge.

Previous article
FCIF gala nearly sells out

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Event Updates

FCIF gala nearly sells out

FCNews Staff - 0
New York City—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF)’s October 5th Gala is nearly sold out and is said to already be surpassing the number...
Read more
News

American Olean launches Reservorio tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—American Olean has launched three new tile collections, all available nationwide. “As American Olean’s director of product design, I am keenly focused on the...
Read more
News

RIVA Spain, UMiami School of Architecture launch design studio

FCNews Staff - 0
Jacksonville, Fla.—RIVA Spain, a luxury flooring solutions brand and leader in European wood manufacturing, has announced a dynamic collaboration with the University of Miami...
Read more
News

Bjelin reveals latest range at Habitare

FCNews Staff - 0
Finland—Bjelin is set to show its latest flooring range at the leading design event here, Habitare, from September 11-15 of this year in Hall...
Read more
News

Anatolia unveils sintered stone slab collection at Cersaie 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Bologna, Italy—Anatolia is set to showcase its latest innovation in surface design—its Sintered Stone Slab collection—at the upcoming Cersaie tradeshow here, from September 23-27...
Read more
Al’s Column

Road trip 2024: Lessons learned from the tour

FCNews Columnist - 0
(This installment is the second of two parts.)  In my previous article I shared several stories from specialty floor covering dealers my wife and I...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X