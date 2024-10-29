NFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

Washington, D.C.—The 39 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), along with its core suppliers, gathered here this week for its 2024 fall conference. With the Presidential election a mere week away, it was only fitting to host this event in the nation’s Capitol.

The NFA 2024 fall conference featured a dinner Monday night at the Museum of American History and culminated with its traditional vendor-supplier round robin “speed dating” daylong session.

What’s more, the NFA executive board was re-elected for another term.

Talking technology

There was also a special keynote hosted by Roomvo’s Pawel Rajszel. The topic of the discussion was Artificial Intelligence and its growing importance in the flooring industry.”At a high level, there’s several things that I think the group should be doing with AI,” he said. “ChatGPT, for example. You could use it for any kind of marketing-related content, communications, summarizing material, summarizing documents, writing emails.”

However, that’s not all. The company has developed several of its own AI-focused products that are meant to help drive sales for flooring retailers. “We created a chatbot for each member and it got really engaging because we challenged everybody to ask a question and we had the chatbot answer questions about their store. It knows your store hours, it knows the products that you sell, it knows your history and the peculiarities of your business.”