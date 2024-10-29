NFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostNFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

NFA 2024 fall conferenceWashington, D.C.—The 39 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), along with its core suppliers, gathered here this week for its 2024 fall conference. With the Presidential election a mere week away, it was only fitting to host this event in the nation’s Capitol.

The NFA 2024 fall conference featured a dinner Monday night at the Museum of American History and culminated with its traditional vendor-supplier round robin “speed dating” daylong session.

The NFA executive board.

What’s more, the NFA executive board was re-elected for another term.

Talking technology

There was also a special keynote hosted by Roomvo’s Pawel Rajszel. The topic of the discussion was Artificial Intelligence and its growing importance in the flooring industry.”At a high level, there’s several things that I think the group should be doing with AI,” he said. “ChatGPT, for example. You could use it for any kind of marketing-related content, communications, summarizing material, summarizing documents, writing emails.”

However, that’s not all. The company has developed several of its own AI-focused products that are meant to help drive sales for flooring retailers. “We created a chatbot for each member and it got really engaging because we challenged everybody to ask a question and we had the chatbot answer questions about their store. It knows your store hours, it knows the products that you sell, it knows your history and the peculiarities of your business.”

Noah Fulton and John Callahan from Karndean flank Michael Jordan-Knox of Jordan’s Flooring in Vancouver.

Another Roomvo offering is Roomvo Studio. “A key limitation that a lot of retailers have is they don’t have sufficient marketing content for their SKUs,” Rajszel explained. “Like, you’re missing lifestyle shots. If you have them, you only have one. There’s no videos, it’s not really engaging or immersive. With Roomvo Studio, we can create high-quality, highly engaging content for every single one of your SKUs at scale. And studies have shown that the more engaging marketing content you have on your website, the more likely are consumers to convert.”

Previous article
Obituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange
Next article
Shaw Floors named Official Flooring Partner of American Kennel Club  

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Floors named Official Flooring Partner of American Kennel Club  

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Floors has announced its new partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world’s largest and most recognized not-for-profit all-breed dog registry. Through...
Read more
News

Obituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange

FCNews Staff - 0
Silver City, N.M.—Dennie Lee Odette, age 84, founder of Carpet Exchange, along with his wife, Catherine, died in an auto accident on October 17....
Read more
News

NSI Pinnacle, Tucker Design Awards to combine in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that beginning with the 2025 call for entries, the Tucker Design Awards will be partnered with the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Insights into the 2024 generational housing report

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/tvNtus6_2Pk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

24-7 Floors celebrates 10 years in growth mode

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When Scott and Sally Perron moved to Florida in 2012, they were both seasoned flooring professionals looking to start their own business in a...
Read more
Column

Overcoming objections to help land the sale (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
If your strategy for overcoming objections doesn’t kick in until the price objection is raised, it’s often too little, too late. In the first...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X