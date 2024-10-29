Obituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsObituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange
Dennie Odette

Silver City, N.M.—Dennie Lee Odette, age 84, founder of Carpet Exchange, along with his wife, Catherine, died in an auto accident on October 17. Born July 6, 1940, in Jamestown, Kan., Odette lived a remarkable life filled with love, accomplishment and a deep dedication to his family.

Odette built a distinguished career in the flooring industry, where he first earned recognition as a respected manufacturer’s representative. He later rose to become a regional vice president for Queen Carpets before making the bold decision to leave the company and open Carpet Exchange in Denver with his son Bruce in 1987. His hard work and entrepreneurial vision played a pivotal role in the business’s success.

After retirement, Odette found his greatest joy in life’s simple pleasures, spending his days golfing and sharing adventures with Catherine. Together, they embraced life to the fullest, creating countless treasured memories.

Odette is survived by his loving sisters, Sonia Nelson and Jannette Sanchez (Gabriel), and his children: Brad Odette (Cathy), Debbie Greene (David), Bruce Odette (Patrina), daughter Laura Koch (Matt) and stepsons Mark Littlefield (Amy) and Phillip Littlefield. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Adam Odette, Brandon Odette, Rachel McIntosh, Briana Odette, Jamie Greene (Cameron) and Jennifer Greene; great-grandchildren Cora Forte, Theo Forte and Arthur Forte; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

A service to celebrate Odette’s life was held on Oct. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, Ariz.

Previous article
NSI Pinnacle, Tucker Design Awards to combine in 2025
Next article
NFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Shaw Floors named Official Flooring Partner of American Kennel Club  

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Floors has announced its new partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world’s largest and most recognized not-for-profit all-breed dog registry. Through...
Read more
Featured Post

NFA 2024 fall conference kicks off in Washington D.C.

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The 39 members of the National Floorcovering Alliance (NFA), along with its core suppliers, gathered here this week for its 2024 fall conference....
Read more
News

NSI Pinnacle, Tucker Design Awards to combine in 2025

FCNews Staff - 0
Oberlin, Ohio—The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) announced that beginning with the 2025 call for entries, the Tucker Design Awards will be partnered with the...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Insights into the 2024 generational housing report

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/tvNtus6_2Pk Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Post

24-7 Floors celebrates 10 years in growth mode

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
When Scott and Sally Perron moved to Florida in 2012, they were both seasoned flooring professionals looking to start their own business in a...
Read more
Column

Overcoming objections to help land the sale (part 2)

FCNews Columnist - 0
If your strategy for overcoming objections doesn’t kick in until the price objection is raised, it’s often too little, too late. In the first...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X