Obituary: Dennie Odette, Carpet Exchange

Silver City, N.M.—Dennie Lee Odette, age 84, founder of Carpet Exchange, along with his wife, Catherine, died in an auto accident on October 17. Born July 6, 1940, in Jamestown, Kan., Odette lived a remarkable life filled with love, accomplishment and a deep dedication to his family.

Odette built a distinguished career in the flooring industry, where he first earned recognition as a respected manufacturer’s representative. He later rose to become a regional vice president for Queen Carpets before making the bold decision to leave the company and open Carpet Exchange in Denver with his son Bruce in 1987. His hard work and entrepreneurial vision played a pivotal role in the business’s success.

After retirement, Odette found his greatest joy in life’s simple pleasures, spending his days golfing and sharing adventures with Catherine. Together, they embraced life to the fullest, creating countless treasured memories.

Odette is survived by his loving sisters, Sonia Nelson and Jannette Sanchez (Gabriel), and his children: Brad Odette (Cathy), Debbie Greene (David), Bruce Odette (Patrina), daughter Laura Koch (Matt) and stepsons Mark Littlefield (Amy) and Phillip Littlefield. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Adam Odette, Brandon Odette, Rachel McIntosh, Briana Odette, Jamie Greene (Cameron) and Jennifer Greene; great-grandchildren Cora Forte, Theo Forte and Arthur Forte; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild.

A service to celebrate Odette’s life was held on Oct. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson, Ariz.