Powerhold keeps big boxes at bay

By Ken Ryan
Powerhold The Powerhold brand has operated rather stealthily since being founded in 1999 by some of the largest floor covering supply distributors as a way to thwart the predatory practices of the big boxes.

Known as the F.C.D.A. (Floor Covering Distributor Alliance), these wholesale distributors sell all of the products needed to install any type of flooring. They include several top 20 distributors such as T&A Supply, Tom Duffy Company and Big D Flooring Supplies.

“Our organization was formed to protect our companies and the products we sell to our installer base from the big box stores,” said Steve Kleinhans, president of Big D. “We would recognize and promote the best installation products only to have the big box stores go to our suppliers and give them a large order for those products we had established. Our Powerhold distribution network is the direct teaching line to the industry installer. We are also protecting the retail businesses by not sending their installers to a big box competitor for installation products. Our manufacturers tell us of big box stores coming to them asking for the professional Powerhold label products. Guess that proves the success of our Powerhold label.”

Powerhold’s mission was to invite the best flooring installation distributors in the industry and work with its chosen manufacturers to promote the Powerhold label with the best products for its customers. “We vet every product we sell and Powerhold products are among the best,” said Joe Choflet, vice president/GM of Michael Halebian & Co., another Powerhold member. “This affiliation is another chance to provide contractors with everything they need for the best possible installation and to give our A&D partners access to high-quality situation-specific products for their projects.”

The Powerhold board conducts monthly conference calls to discuss products and the industry. It also manages trade shows where its suppliers and key employees gather for education and networking.

