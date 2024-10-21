Mohawk ups its environmental stewardship

Calhoun, Ga.—In a joint effort to promote environmental stewardship and community involvement, Mohawk is teaming up with One Tree Planted, Food Well Alliance and local retail partners to break ground on a new orchard at Tara Elementary School in Morrow, Ga.

“Mohawk has been planting trees one floor at a time through our partnership with One Tree Planted,” said Justin Hicks, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. “Committed to global reforestation, One Tree Planted has made it simple for us to help replant the nation’s forests with every square foot of RevWood and TecWood sold. When they approached our team with the opportunity to make an impact in our own backyard, we could not wait to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty. This orchard will support education as well as local food pantries for years to come.”

One Tree Planted has planted over 100 million trees in more than 80 countries since 2014. The organization achieves this by collecting detailed proposals from planting partners such as Food Well Alliance. A collaborative network of leaders working together to build thriving community gardens and urban farms across metro Atlanta, Food Well Alliance provides resources and support to local growers.

Mohawk began collaborating with One Tree Planted in January as part of a renewed focus on sustainability throughout its wood lines. “We updated the positioning of our wood portfolio to highlight sustainable attributes and create differentiation for our retail partners. TecWood is an ethically sourced natural hardwood product, and RevWood is the first carbon-negative wood flooring product to attain NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification. Our hands-on tree planting experience is a testament to our ongoing commitment to replenish these natural resources.”