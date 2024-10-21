Mohawk ups its environmental stewardship

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMohawk ups its environmental stewardship

one tree plantedCalhoun, Ga.—In a joint effort to promote environmental stewardship and community involvement, Mohawk is teaming up with One Tree Planted, Food Well Alliance and local retail partners to break ground on a new orchard at Tara Elementary School in Morrow, Ga.

“Mohawk has been planting trees one floor at a time through our partnership with One Tree Planted,” said Justin Hicks, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. “Committed to global reforestation, One Tree Planted has made it simple for us to help replant the nation’s forests with every square foot of RevWood and TecWood sold. When they approached our team with the opportunity to make an impact in our own backyard, we could not wait to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty. This orchard will support education as well as local food pantries for years to come.”

One Tree Planted has planted over 100 million trees in more than 80 countries since 2014. The organization achieves this by collecting detailed proposals from planting partners such as Food Well Alliance. A collaborative network of leaders working together to build thriving community gardens and urban farms across metro Atlanta, Food Well Alliance provides resources and support to local growers.

Mohawk began collaborating with One Tree Planted in January as part of a renewed focus on sustainability throughout its wood lines. “We updated the positioning of our wood portfolio to highlight sustainable attributes and create differentiation for our retail partners. TecWood is an ethically sourced natural hardwood product, and RevWood is the first carbon-negative wood flooring product to attain NALFA’s prestigious Platinum Level of LF-02 Sustainability Certification. Our hands-on tree planting experience is a testament to our ongoing commitment to replenish these natural resources.”

Previous article
Powerhold keeps big boxes at bay
Next article
AHF wins best art installation at ConsoCon 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Celebrate your wins

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iduAg6UbZU Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Flooring America welcomes new members to advisory council

FCNews Staff - 0
Manchester, N.H.—Flooring America welcomed four new members to its advisory council: Linsey Kimbrough, Gary Johnson Flooring America in Tacoma, Wash.; Dan Ginnaty, Flooring America,...
Read more
News

Southwind delivers relief to hurricane victims

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Southwind Floors recently announced it was sending a truck to assist the recovery effort for Hurricane Helene. Five days later, it delivered. According to...
Read more
Carpet

Zeftron nylon launches ColorMatch app

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Zeftron nylon, a leader in premium nylon 6 solution-dyed yarn systems for commercial carpets, has announced its newest resource: the Zeftron ColorMatch app. Developed...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring launches Synergy, expands Kinetex line

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has expanded its Kinetex line with the launch of Synergy. Providing the performance attributes of hard surface with the softness and warmth...
Read more
Carpet

Onerous recycling bill voted into law in California

Ken Ryan - 0
California AB 863, which makes changes to the state’s existing carpet recycling stewardship program while drawing the ire of the flooring industry, was signed...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X