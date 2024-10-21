AHF wins best art installation at ConsoCon 2024

By FCNews Staff
Commercial

ConsoConNew York City—Consolidated Flooring, a commercial flooring contractor, hosted its third ConsoCon show recently at Glass House Union Square here. AHF Products picked up 1st place in the “Flooring as Art” competition for its vibrant and buoyant design, paying homage to film icon Marilyn Monroe. The AHF design team was inspired by the contest’s theme of “blurring the line between flooring and fine art” to create a very special display crafted from VCT, LVT and homogeneous sheet products.

Dubbed “Shining Star,” the gloriously-colored pop art piece was created by Oxana Dallas, AHF principal designer – commercial, by meticulously puzzling together several different resilient flooring products—including Armstrong Flooring feature tile and Imperial texture vinyl composition tile (VCT), as well as Duo, Exchange, Theorem and Terra luxury vinyl tile (LVT), AHF Contract Illiad and Highlights VCT, AHF Products wall base, stair treads and landing tile. The background is constructed from Armstrong Flooring Medintone homogenous sheet flooring.

The colors in “Shining Star” flow between vibrant reds, yellows and pinks to pale and wistful neutrals. The design also incorporated recycled content, such as scraps of wall base material to create the ingénue’s famous cheek mole. The floor art was created by a water-jet process to custom cut materials. The design was meant to demonstrate that virtually anything can be fashioned into an imaginative flooring design.

According to Dallas, flooring—often considered the canvas of interior design—plays a pivotal role in defining the character and ambiance of a space. Beyond its functional aspects, flooring is considered to have evolved into an art form, consequently allowing designers to express creativity, style and personality.

ConsoCon“Beyond the practicality of providing a surface to walk on, flooring is a canvas for artistic expression, a foundation upon which the rest of a space’s decor can thrive,” said Dallas. “It’s not just about choosing the most durable or cost-effective material; it’s about selecting a surface that tells a story and allows you to push the envelope on design.”

19 flooring manufacturers, including AHF Products, showcased a curated selection of products and met with architects and designers from the greater area near here. Over 300 constituents of the A&D community, real estate owners and owners’ reps connected with mill reps, executives and several members of Consolidated Carpet’s sales force.

While many flooring products were unveiled over the summer at the Chicago NeoCon show, there were also some surprise—including AHF’s new take on designing with resilient flooring products, as well as the company’s exclusive Densified Wood Technology being unveiled later this fall for the commercial market under Armstrong TimberTones and AHF Contract Architect’s Vision.

As the 1st place winner in the ConsoCon competition, AHF was awarded $2,000 which the company donated on behalf of Consolidated Carpets to the ALS Association.

Mohawk ups its environmental stewardship
Onerous recycling bill voted into law in California

