USA Flooring, Shaw launch new loyalty program

Raleigh, N.C.—USA Flooring announced the launch of an innovative Partner Rewards Loyalty program, designed by The Incentive Group for pro customers, with support from Shaw Industries. The program tracks flooring purchases, offers incentives and provides USA Flooring with a new way to engage a core segment of its target market—flooring influencers.

“Nearly 70% of our consumers are influenced by someone who is familiar with our brand,” said Fred Black, general manager of USA Flooring. “These influencers are realtors, designers, contractors, property management, installers, handymen, renovation and restoration professionals in each of our markets. This program allows us to communicate collectively with these influencers as well as reward them for their loyalty. The Incentive Group produced a first-class loyalty program that will motivate our current and future partners to grow with us. I’m excited to take this next step in our business as we strive to be the premier local flooring retailer in North Carolina.”

Doug Press, CEO of The Incentive Group, added, “We know trade flooring purchasers and influencers desire a high service/high value buying experience. So, we embarked on a mission to Help Save Retail. USA Flooring has been the ideal place to start as they are an innovative Team, with a great reputation across North Carolina. The Partner Rewards Loyalty Program we designed for them inclusively engages contractors, installers, designers, realtors and restoration companies. Utilizing our inGauge B2B Loyalty Platform we produced a loyalty experience that will inspire pros to lead with USA Flooring. Making this trusted retailer the one stop where partners can find the most professional sales staff, complete merchandise assortment and hundreds of exciting rewards, inspiring their daily PRO Purchases.”

Founded in 1972, USA Flooring has aimed to bridge the concepts of a flooring outlet with that of a full-service retail store, operating several locations throughout the state of North Carolina. “Launching a Partner Rewards Loyalty program is a great step forward for our business,” said Kris Lloyd, president of USA Flooring. “Our referral partners have helped our business grow over the last 52 years and this program will help us improve these relationships moving forward. I am grateful to our partners and staff for all their hard work building out the best Partner Rewards program in the flooring industry.”

Shaw Industries Group, Inc., a leader in flooring, is focused on building brands, products, services and solutions in partnership with its customers. Helping independent retailers attract and retain customers by supporting key initiatives like the Partner Rewards Program is a prime example of this partnership. “We are excited to support USA Flooring as they launch this new pro program, which is designed to build stronger engagement and loyalty with trade professionals, a large and influential segment of the flooring business,” said Danny Crutchfield, VP of customer enablement and experience, Shaw Industries.