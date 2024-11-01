CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

CTEF’s annual auction takes place Dec. 2-7. In anticipation, it is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction.

Ideal material donations for the CTEF Auction:

  • Items can be any of your products, tools, materials or anything you feel would be a great attraction to potential bidders who would be eager to fund a good cause that supports the tile industry.
  • We are asking for quantities and a variety of items to attract and appeal to our bidders.
  • Your ideas and input are most welcome! We will include this information in the description for each of your items listed for the auction.

We ask that you provide the means of delivering items to winning bidders. CTEF will provide you with the mailing and shipping addresses of the winning bidders. Note that items can be shipped directly to them or instructions can be provided for pickup at one of your locations nearest to the winning bidder.

Benefits to donors

Your organization will be publicly acknowledged for your donations to the auction—a great opportunity for exposure. What better way to show your support for the future of the industry by aligning with others to benefit CTEF. Furthermore, your donations are tax-deductible and, upon request, you will receive documentation.

Consider offering an experience

This could be a ball game, golf outing or another event where you or one of your staff would host the winning bidder. Imagine this unparalleled marketing opportunity to hear firsthand from the winning bidder while promoting your role in the tile industry.

As a reminder, CTEF is dedicated to education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry. The funds that the annual auction and call for sponsors generate allow CTEF to operate and deliver on its mission.

Previous article
Schönox touts sustainability mindset

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Installation

Schönox touts sustainability mindset

FCNews Staff - 0
Florence, Ala.—Schönox HPS North America announced its continued commitment to sustainability with its extensive range of LEED-contributing products and certifications. With products that meet...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: What product/category stood out this year?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

The NTCA announces 2024 award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Boston, Mass.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced the recipients of the 2024 NTCA Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year awards, honoring two exceptional...
Read more
Column

What I wish I knew during my training as an RSA

FCNews Columnist - 0
Before starting a career as an RSA in the retail floor covering industry, there were some things I wish I knew beforehand—first and foremost...
Read more
News

Louisville Tile invests in employees with LTU

FCNews Staff - 0
Louisville, Ky.—Louisville Tile has launched its latest Louisville Tile University (LTU) training program. Louisville Tile said it has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer...
Read more
Installation

Lioncore Industries Vietnam signs license for i4F’s HerringB/One

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry, announced that Lioncore Industries Vietnam has signed an additional license...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X