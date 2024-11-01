CTEF calls for annual auction sponsors

CTEF’s annual auction takes place Dec. 2-7. In anticipation, it is requesting material and/or experience donations to include in the auction.

Ideal material donations for the CTEF Auction:

Items can be any of your products, tools, materials or anything you feel would be a great attraction to potential bidders who would be eager to fund a good cause that supports the tile industry.

We are asking for quantities and a variety of items to attract and appeal to our bidders.

Your ideas and input are most welcome! We will include this information in the description for each of your items listed for the auction.

We ask that you provide the means of delivering items to winning bidders. CTEF will provide you with the mailing and shipping addresses of the winning bidders. Note that items can be shipped directly to them or instructions can be provided for pickup at one of your locations nearest to the winning bidder.

Benefits to donors

Your organization will be publicly acknowledged for your donations to the auction—a great opportunity for exposure. What better way to show your support for the future of the industry by aligning with others to benefit CTEF. Furthermore, your donations are tax-deductible and, upon request, you will receive documentation.

Consider offering an experience

This could be a ball game, golf outing or another event where you or one of your staff would host the winning bidder. Imagine this unparalleled marketing opportunity to hear firsthand from the winning bidder while promoting your role in the tile industry.

As a reminder, CTEF is dedicated to education and installer certification for professionals working in the ceramic tile and stone industry. The funds that the annual auction and call for sponsors generate allow CTEF to operate and deliver on its mission.