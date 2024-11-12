Learn how to flex your competitive muscles

The nature of competitive advantage remains consistent yet ever-evolving. To sustain competitiveness, understanding customers and their decision-making drivers is imperative.

But how do you gain insights into your customers’ thoughts and build that advantage?

Following are 10 ways:

1. Traditional surveys

Deploy an old-fashioned survey, perhaps with a person stationed in your parking lot offering small gifts to customers willing to participate. Inquire about their purchase intentions, past experiences and their purchasing decisions.

2. Follow-up calls

Contact customers who have received estimates but haven’t yet committed. Persistence often pays off, and offering special deals or incentives may sway their decision or provide valuable feedback.

3. Host loyalty events

Host appreciation luncheons for your valued customers, soliciting feedback on areas of improvement while fostering a sense of exclusivity.

Offer tokens of appreciation that go beyond mere discounts. This also represents a good time to work with past customers who have done business with you and would appreciate being introduced to new customers.

4. Community gatherings

Organize neighborhood gatherings to forge connections between existing and potential customers. Make it enjoyable and collaborative, perhaps adding a theme.

5. Solicit feedback

Reach out to past customers to get their opinions on crucial aspects of your service. Incentivize responses with small gifts and share the results online to encourage further engagement.

6. Utilize podcasts

Create informative podcasts discussing industry trends and featuring customer testimonials. Collaborate with local personalities to enhance credibility and reach. Choose interesting and fun people to encourages views to tune in. All of this can be posted to your website or social media pages.

7. Support local businesses

Extend assistance to your customers’ businesses, whether through guest blogging opportunities or collaborative marketing efforts. A symbiotic relationship fosters mutual growth and loyalty.

8. Look for networking opportunities

Leverage events to facilitate networking among attendees, offering them a platform to showcase their businesses. Partner with past customers or prospective ones to diversify offerings and expand your reach.

9. Community outreach

Become part of a board of directors that does good in your community. For example, I got involved with my local Education Center for the Underground Railroad, and with my flooring connections I’ve been able to get them discounts as well as accommodations for their new building. Every little bit counts.

10. Get creative

My community has an architectural salvage showroom where people can buy great old stuff for their homes. I suggested they hold a “Learn Something Day.” Flooring is a great topic and it was one of the most well attended workshops.

By implementing these strategies, you not only deepen customer relationships but cultivate a thriving ecosystem where mutual support drives success.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.