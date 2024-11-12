Overcoming objections to help seal the deal (part 3)

In the first two installments of this series, I discussed how smart dealers, like Cody (a composite of many dealers I’ve worked with), use strategic marketing and in-store practices to start overcoming objections long before a client raises them. In this installment we’ll dive into what happens when Cody visits the client’s home for the measure and how he continues to build trust and overcome objections.

Professional first impressions

Cody knows that an in-home measure is more than just taking measurements—it’s an opportunity to strengthen trust and create a seamless path to closing the sale. When he arrives, he makes sure to be punctual, well-dressed and carries all the necessary tools and materials. Before entering, Cody puts on shoe covers to show respect for the client’s home. This small gesture immediately sets the tone that he cares about their space.

Gaining permissions

Cody doesn’t just measure the rooms being replaced; he politely asks, “Would it be alright if I take a look at the surrounding areas as well? This will help me provide tailored recommendations for maintenance and care throughout your home.” This strategy allows him to position himself as more than just a salesperson—he’s a consultant who considers the bigger picture.

By inspecting all areas, Cody can offer guidance on maintaining the existing flooring, ensuring proper transitions and recommending solutions for high-traffic areas that might need additional protection or future replacement. This proactive approach further establishes him as an expert who genuinely wants to enhance the client’s entire home environment.

Inspections, recommendations

“Let’s take a look at the vacuum you’re using,” Cody says, knowing that the wrong type of vacuum can damage certain types of flooring. He checks the walk-off mats at entryways and explains, “These mats are your first line of defense against dirt and wear. Here’s what I recommend for keeping your new floors in top condition.” He also examines the cleaning products the client uses and educates them on which spotters and cleaners are safe and effective for their new floors. These small but impactful touches show that Cody’s expertise goes beyond the sale and into long-term customer satisfaction.

Storytelling, visual tools

Cody uses the Roomvo visualizer to show the client how their new floors will look in the space, demonstrating the visualizer’s capability to transform the room right before their eyes. This helps eliminate doubt and objections.

Closing in the home

Whenever possible, Cody aims to close the sale during the in-home visit. Closing in the home takes advantage of the momentum built throughout the visit. The client is in their space, envisioning their new flooring and the decision to move forward feels natural.

After all of this, what happens when the prospect still has price objections? In the next installment we’ll look at how Cody handles this situation.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.