NTCA announces December trainings, plans for 2025

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) announced its December lineup of workshops and regional training sessions, capping off a successful year of educational outreach. The NTCA will host 15 workshops and four regional training sessions across 11 states in December, continuing its mission to elevate the tile industry through hands-on learning opportunities.

As the year winds down, the group said it is filled with gratitude for its dedicated training team and the opportunity to provide accessible education to tile installers and industry professionals nationwide. The success of its workshops and regional training sessions in 2024 reflects the unwavering commitment of its team and the generous support of its sponsors.

Looking ahead, NTCA is already planning a robust schedule for 2025, with even more workshops and regional trainings to enhance the professional growth of tile contractors and installers. These events will build on this year’s momentum, offering expanded content and innovative approaches to industry education.

Workshops and regional trainings in December

This month’s workshops continue to provide a three-hour, interactive learning environment focusing on critical topics like tile layout, best practices, failures and tile technology. Regional training sessions, on the other hand, deliver immersive, full-day experiences that align with ANSI standards and TCNA Handbook methods, offering solutions-based training for real-world challenges.

Each workshop and regional training will be led by NTCA’s Technical Trainers, ensuring attendees receive top-tier instruction and insights. With the support of its sponsors, these events are completely free to attend, making them accessible to professionals across the country.

Events for December are as follows:

Workshops:

12/3: The Tile Shop – Rockville, Md.

12/3: Floor & Decor – Gretna, La.

12/4: Floor & Decor – Glen Burnie, Md.

12/4: Floor & Decor – Houston, Texas

12/5: Floor & Decor – Toms River, N.J.

12/5: Daltile – Fort Worth, Texas

12/10: Floor & Decor – Manassas, Va.

12/10: Daltile – San Diego, Calif.

12/10: Floor & Decor – Tolleson, Ariz.

12/11: Floor & Decor – Gaithersburg, Md.

12/11: Daltile – Palm Desert, Calif.

12/11: Daltile – Las Vegas, Nev.

12/12: Floor & Decor – Owings Mills, Md.

12/12: Daltile – George, Utah

12/12: Floor & Decor – Tolleson, Ariz.

Regional trainings:

12/4: Floor & Decor – Tampa, Fla.

12/6: Floor & Decor – Doral, Fla.

12/11: BPI – Nashville, Tenn.

12/13: Floor & Decor – Fort Myers, Fla.

For the latest updates and to register, visit NTCAtraining.com or check the NTCA Event Calendar. Don’t miss your chance to enhance your skills, grow your network, and prepare for success in 2025!