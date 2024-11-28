Retailers reveal top carpet lines of 2024

Even in a down year for the residential carpet market all was not lost on the product front, as a few new offerings emerged to give retailers a jolt. The soft surface products that shined brightest this year tended to be the higher-selling goods loaded with feature-rich benefits.

Following are some of the top-selling brands and lines this year:

Karastan: Stitchery

“I love this product because it has a rich, Ralph Lauren kind of vibe. It is a Kashmere Nylon, which sends the message of quality and performance to the consumer. It’s perfect for a specialty room such as a den/study or for a stairway whether it be wall-to-wall or as a runner. The darker color Pierre is dynamic with the contrast of color for a pop of flair.”

— Cathy Buchanan, Independent Carpet One Floor & Home, Westland, Mich.

Engineered Floors: Lucky Penny

“Lucky Penny is a beautiful product. We currently stock three colors and have reordered several times. The new PureColor High-Def yarn really stands out, and our consumers are drawn to the depth of color and textures in the line. We are excited to see what new innovations Engineered Floors will bring to this line for the new year.”

— Mike Husby, Thornton Flooring + Design Center, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Masland: Beguiling

“The Masland products have been a great contributor to our retail growth. One style that stands out is Beguiling. It’s a nicely tailored textural pattern with updated colors that appeals to designers and the more affluent customers. It also has a performance story with EnVision Nylon that provides peace of mind for an active family. It’s a product our RSAs can sell with confidence.”

— Michel Vermette, America’s Floor Source, Columbus, Ohio

Mohawk: PetPremier

“The PetPremier styles are a breath of fresh air, with some new solution-dyed colors, soft hand and a refreshed frieze look. Consumers will enjoy the tonal and multi-color choices, light colors and darker tones available in each style. The Mohawk commitment to renewable resource is another added benefit.”

— Roger Ratajczak, S&G Carpet & More, Rocklin, Calif.

Prestige Mills: Missoni

“Missoni is crazy hot right now with its bright, bold colors. Style-wise, it’s unique. Prestige has the finger on the pulse of the high-end consumer; they are my favorite because they have a good mix of hand-loomed and hand-made products. If you did a blind taste test, Prestige would come out ahead in our market.”

— Gary Touchton, Venetian Blind Carpet One Floor & Home, Oneida, N.Y.

(Stanton) Antrim: Minka

“Minka stands out as my favorite wool style due to its exceptional blend of comfort and durability. Its sumptuous, pulled-down berber texture not only adds a touch of luxury to any space but is constructed of a natural, undyed fiber that aligns with eco-conscious clients.”

— Leigh Bakhtiari, City Carpets, San Rafael, Calif.

Southwind: Filigree

“Since opening our store Southwind has been our go-to carpet with products like Filigree. As you walk into our showroom the first display you see is Southwind; it is also the first display to which we take customers. With the variety and colors they offer, there is no doubt Southwind will continue to grow.”

— Scott Jackson, Jackson Home Center/J&L Flooring, Centerville, Iowa

Shaw Floors: Sincere Focus

“We at O’Krent Floors are thrilled to have the Sincere Focus collection within our well-designed Pet Perfect display. It’s a great option to offer the homeowner upscale style, using a high-performance cleanable fiber, all at an accessible price point.”

— Jason O’Krent, O’Krent Floors, San Antonio