Interface unveils new carpet tile collections

Atlanta—Interface has launched three new carpet tile collections: Etched Earth, Combined Effect and Shifted States. With large-scale patterns, textured transitions and geometric designs, each of these introductions is designed to provide a design solution for diverse commercial settings—including corporate offices, hospitals, school and more.

“Whether anchoring a space, adding visual interest or supporting wayfinding through flooring, our carpet tile products are made for purpose,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “Commercial architects and designers need flooring solutions that hold up to high traffic and consistent use without compromising on design. These three new collections meet the demands of hardworking spaces with dimensional texture, dynamic composition and functional versatility.”

Etched Earth: Made for work

Experimenting with a variety of textures, scales and patterns, Etched Earth is a high-design, premium carpet tile collection made to stand out. The collection is inspired by calming patterns and forms found in nature, while exploring intricate woven looks, large-scale patterns and varied tile sizes. Its seamless application and sophisticated design make the collection a perfect fit to help anchor spaces via an area rug install or add dimension to larger, high-profile spaces.

Combined Effect and Shifted States: Made for supportive spaces

Combined Effect and Shifted States offer new carpet tile designs that stand up to the demands of education and healthcare spaces.

Combined Effect design takes a new approach on textural transition carpet tile styles by pairing woven patterns with organic aesthetics. The result is a versatile and high-performing solution that is meant to support zone creation, wayfinding and more. The collection’s multi-colored design pairs with other Interface carpet tile styles, meant to create a cohesive floorscape for every space at an affordable price.

Shifted States merges bold geometrics and forgiving abstract patterns to create expressive movement across the floorscape. Its design offers a balance of on-trend aesthetics, functionality, design innovation and climate progress. The collection’s two styles offer complementary color palettes made for hardworking spaces like K-12 classrooms and hospital operating rooms.

Flooring that does more

All three carpet tile collections are available in North America. Each pair with Interface’s portfolio of LVT, nora rubber flooring and FLOR area rugs.

For more than 30 years, Interface says it has been taking steps to restore the planet and make progress toward its bold sustainability targets. Through innovations across its products, factories and supply chain, the company has amongst the lowest carbon footprint carpet tile in the industry—making Etched Earth, Combined Effect and Shifted States responsible and affordable choices for today’s commercial interiors.