Anatolia launches new glazed porcelain collections

Vaughan, Ontario—Anatolia, a Canadian-based company that specializes in the design, manufacturing and distribution of sintered stone slabs, tiles and natural stone products, announced the launch of its latest glazed porcelain collections: Locale, Coliseo, Lumino and Artifact. Each of these collections showcases cutting-edge design and performance, designed to bring a fresh perspective to contemporary interior and exterior spaces.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of architects, designers, homeowners, builders and contractors, the company said this collection reflects its commitment to quality, sustainable practices and forward-thinking design while appealing to a wide variety of applications and audiences. Meant to blend high-performance pressed porcelain with sophisticated aesthetics, these collections offer versatile surface solutions for residential and commercial spaces.

“We are thrilled to launch our new collections of Glazed Porcelain,” said Cengiz Elmaagacli, co-CEO of Anatolia. “Each series within the collection embodies the perfect balance of style, durability and simplicity—adding a fresh, modern and simplistic look to any space.”

Locale

The Locale collection is meant to evoke the essence of urban landscapes, capturing the raw authenticity of cement material. Celebrating both human ingenuity and geological marvel, this collection embraces the rugged charm of cement’s industrial origins. With a muted palette of natural hues, Locale brings an air of urban sophistication—offering a timeless appeal for spaces that speak to modern durability and design. Locale is available in a matte finish with classic sizes for almost any project.

Coliseo

The Coliseo collection is meant to reimagine the timeless aesthetics of limestone in porcelain form. This collection highlights the material’s strength, artistry and texture—offering a refined yet durable surface. With soft neutral tones and delicate formations, Coliseo was designed to strike a balance between classic and contemporary aesthetics to creatie inviting environments that elevate spaces with warmth. Coliseo is available in a matte finish or the refined Strati textured finish with classic sizes to suit a variety of needs.

Lumino

True to its name, Lumino is a collection defined by light. Featuring luminous surfaces with soft veining and a matte finish, this collection was designed to evoke a sense of openness and brightness. Lumino combines luxury and modernity, intended to be an ideal choice for spaces that demand elegance and radiance. Available in a refined matte finish and offering classic sizes, Lumino is meant to add an ethereal touch to kitchens, bathrooms and high-end commercial environments.

Artifact

According to the company, the Artifact collection is a celebration of natural beauty and understated sophistication. Blending the essence of historical stone with timeless design, this series was designed to show rustic charm through neutral tones and subtle textures. Its delicate variations create a canvas meant to complement both classic and minimalist interiors—offering a versatile foundation for spaces that evoke warmth, elegance and authenticity. This collection is available in a refined matte finish and offered in a variety of classic sizes.