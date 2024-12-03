Footprints Floors launches new sister brand

Denver, Colo.—Footprints Floors has recently expanded its offerings with the launch of its sister brand, Footprints Bath and Tile. According to the company, this new brand aims to enhance the company’s footprint in the home remodeling market—specifically in bathroom remodeling and tile installations.

Taylor Murphy, vice president of operations, explained that the decision to launch Footprints Bath and Tile stemmed from the company’s success with flooring installations—which naturally extended into tile and bathroom work—and a desire to deliver its high level of service in a new area of homes nationwide. “The beauty of what we were doing with Footprints Floors translated extremely well to the bath and tile space,” he said. “We already do extensive tile work, from retiling showers to installing backsplashes, so it made a lot of sense to build a customer-facing brand that highlights our expertise in these areas.”

With Footprints Bath and Tile, customers now have access to a wide range of bathroom remodeling services. “We offer everything from full and partial remodels to shower conversions, tub inserts and vanity installations,” Murphy said. “We can take on any bathroom remodeling task, whether it’s updating a few tiles or handling a complete remodel.”

Beyond enhancing customer options, the launch of Footprints Bath and Tile aims to provide additional benefits for existing franchisees. Murphy noted that the new brand opens doors to more business opportunities for franchisees, helping them expand and attract new customers.

“Our primary goal with this launch is to drive more business and revenue to our franchisees,” said Bryan Park, founder and CEO of Footprints Floors. “We made the decision to provide the Bath and Tile brand to our franchisees at no additional cost, allowing them to seamlessly add a second brand to their existing business.”

The new brand launched in October and is already operational, with Footprints Bath and Tile services available in 28 locations across the United States. The company has ambitious goals for system-wide adoption, noting that it would love to see every owner roll out a Footprints Bath and Tile business.

As part of the brand launch, Footprints Bath and Tile has also introduced a dedicated website and branding assets—including truck wraps and marketing materials, designed to support local economic impact and maintain strong vendor relationships.

“We’re excited to bring the same level of quality and trust from Footprints Floors to Bath and Tile, and we’re fully equipped with new assets to showcase our work and connect with customers,” Murphy said.

Footprints Bath and Tile is said to mark a significant step in Footprints Floors’ growth, providing a complete range of remodeling options to customers while empowering franchisees to expand their business. With its commitment to quality and community-focused service, the Footprints family of brands says it is poised to continue making a notable impact on the home service industry with its streamlined business models, robust training and high standards of service.