Tarkett leads Chicago renovation project

Chicago—Tarkett recently led the renovation of the Niles Township Respite Center here. The initiative was part of the company’s charitable giving program, Tarkett Cares, which encourages employees to share their time, talents and corporate flooring donations with local communities where the company operates.

While planning Design Days 2024—an annual, three-day interior design show held here—the Tarkett team wanted to find a way to contribute to their host city in a new way. “Instead of focusing on one-off customer giveaways, we wanted to invest in something that could create lasting value for the community that hosts our industry each year,” said Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability for Tarkett.

Spears contacted Lisa Kaplan, a Chicago-area resident and former commercial flooring professional, who directed her to the Niles Township Respite Center as a place in need. Located in Skokie, Ill., the Niles Township Respite Center provides relief to residents facing housing and food insecurities. The space offers access to showers, laundry facilities, a clothing closet, food pantry and more.

“The Respite Center’s efforts to serve community members struggling with housing and food insecurity align perfectly with Tarkett’s commitment to social equity and the Tarkett Cares program,” Spears said. “While the center operates on a tight budget, it does so much to help so many. If we can support the center’s work by providing cleaner, safer spaces for people as they work through challenging circumstances—that’s the impact we want to make.”

The team also updated the center’s flooring with third-party certified products featuring soothing patterns and colors that would help everyone at the center feel more at home and at peace. The company said it donated new floors—including the costs of labor for installation—for a quiet room, multi-purpose room, entryway and stairs. FloorsMD provided installation services and its president, Michelle DeLuco, served as an onsite coordinator throughout the project.

“The center had such good bones and was already doing tremendous work for the community,” DeLuco said. “It was very heart-pleasing to see what impact we could make with just a little bit of elbow grease and a group of people who cared.”

Ruth Orme-Johnson, a social worker for the Respite Center, said the renovations drastically improved the energy of the space. “It was just wonderful to know that we’re giving our clients the kind of calm, positive and inviting environment that we really have always wanted to,” Orme-Johnson said. “You can just feel everyone relax a little bit. Our new floor, our new space has been such a gift in terms of being welcoming to everybody. It’s also helped me feel proud of the work I do. The space allows the people we help believe they’re capable and have the agency to take those steps that will have a positive impact on their lives long term.”

Mike Isaacs, public relations outreach coordinator for Niles Township Government, said the impact of the renovation exceeded everyone’s expectations. “It’s been really inspiring,” he said. “Our gratitude is forevermore, that’s for sure.”