IPA Laboratories receives third customer service award

New Orleans—International Product Assurance (IPA) Laboratories, formerly the TCNA Product Performance Testing Laboratory, has been recognized at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), held here. The laboratory was named one of eight recipients of the ACIL Customer Quality Service award—an award given to labs that exemplify exceptional commitment to data integrity, customer quality need and setting performance standards for the laboratory industry. IPA Laboratories was also awarded a Special Recognition Award, making the lab one of the top three laboratories for overall customer satisfaction.

IPA Labs offers third-party, ISO 17025 accredited, independent laboratory services including testing of ceramic, glass and stone tiles and panels, concrete products such as pavers, all countertop surfacing materials, composite materials such as LVT, LVP and rigid core products, materials used in the installation of hard surface floor and wall coverings and related raw materials.

This is the third consecutive year IPA Laboratories has participated and been awarded ACIL’s Customer Quality Service award. “This unique program provides a way to highlight the exceptional service we provide, which we feel distinguishes us from other laboratories,” said Katelyn Simpson, director of laboratory services at IPA Laboratories. “We are grateful to ACIL for this esteemed recognition and remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence in the industry.”

Participation in the ACIL Customer Quality Service Award Program requires laboratories to send satisfaction surveys to their customers, adhere to an ethics program and sign a code of ethics. ACIL’s client survey is specifically tailored to serve as invaluable feedback, meeting the requirements outlined in ISO/IEC1725:2017 Section 8.6.2.

As the lab celebrates these achievements, IPA Laboratories said it extends its heartfelt thanks to its valued customers. “Our customers’ continued support and trust in us are why we do what we do,” Simpson said. “We are looking forward to 2025 with expanded research and testing capabilities in response to our customers’ needs.”