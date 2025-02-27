Dal-Tile achieves fcB2B certification

By FCNews Staff
Dal-Tile achieves fcB2B certification

Dal-TileDalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) fcB2B program announced Dal-Tile has successfully completed the rigorous requirements for fcB2B certification. This certification validates Dal-Tile’s ability to efficiently and accurately exchange critical business data, including purchase orders, PO acknowledgements, invoices and product information with their trading partners.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dal-Tile to the growing roster of fcB2B certified companies,” said Lewis Davis, director of technology. “Their successful completion of the certification process demonstrates a clear commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced efficiency and collaboration. This achievement reflects not only Dal-Tile’s dedication to best practices but also the power of industry partnership, exemplified by the invaluable support of Cyncly-RFMS. We are confident that this certification will significantly benefit Dal-Tile and its trading partners.”

To learn more about the fcB2B, and its certification program, visit fcb2b.org.

