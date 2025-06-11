Karndean appoints Patrick Jacobs as VP commercial sales

Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has a recently appointed a new leader for its commercial business, Patrick Jacobs. Jacobs joined as vice president of commercial sales, who most recently served as a regional vice president for Tarkett.

“Relationships are built on trust,” Jacobs said. “That’s why I’m so eager to continue getting to know our customers. It’s the most effective way to ensure we’re delivering the best solution.”

Bill Anderson, Karndean CEO, said, “He shares our values, bringing key strengths as both a sales professional and an organizational leader to Karndean—listening, relationship-building and problem-solving among them. His experience will benefit our customers, first and foremost, as well as our company. We’re happy to have him leading our commercial business forward.”

As an industry veteran, Jacobs said he has long admired Karndean in the resilient flooring landscape. “Karndean LVT is exceptional in terms of style, durability and performance—it checks every box,” Jacobs said. “When you’re out in the field, you consistently hear that the beauty of the wood and stone designs is unmatched—all while meeting the practical needs of commercial installation and performance.”

Jacobs also noted Karndean’s history, as it was founded in 1973 and remains a family business today, which helps set it apart from competitors in the marketplace. “Karndean is a company that’s stood the test of time,” he said. “It’s a testament to both the innovative spirit and the excellent product quality. Those five-plus decades of experience make a big difference. Customers know they can choose Karndean products with confidence.”