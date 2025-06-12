WFCA promotes Sara Vineyard as VP of finance

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) recently promoted Sara Vineyard to vice president of finance. In this new role, Vineyard will oversee the financial strategy and operations of the WFCA in an effort to help ensure continued fiscal strength as well as to drive the association’s industry-wide impact.

“It’s a privilege to serve the World Floor Covering Association in this new capacity,” Vineyard said. “I look forward to building on our strong financial foundation and working alongside our leadership team to support the continued growth and impact of our association.”

Vineyard, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), joined the WFCA in 2015 where she most recently served as director of finance. During her tenure, she is said to have played an instrumental role in enhancing financial reporting, streamlining budgeting processes and supporting the organization’s overall growth initiatives. She worked closely with former COO Steve Abernathy until his retirement—contributing to the association’s financial oversight during a critical phase of organizational expansion.

“Vineyard has consistently demonstrated dedication and made a profound impact on our organization,” said Scott Humphrey, chief executive officer of the WFCA. “As vice president, Vineyard will provide ongoing financial leadership in collaboration with WFCA’s executive team and board of directors to advance the association’s strategic goals.”

In this new capacity, Vineyard’s financial leadership is aimed to ensure a seamless continuation of strategic priorities, as the company works to maintain strong collaboration across its executive leadership and board of directors.

